Seahawks vs Eagles: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

In a game that is crucial for both teams, the Philadelphia Eagles (5-5) host the Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday.

The Seahawks need to keep up with the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, and they will need to keep winning if they want to make sure they reach the playoffs. The Eagles will also need a win if they want to keep their dwindling playoff hopes alive. So who has the edge in this one? Here’s a preview followed by game trends and our prediction.

Eagles

Carson Wentz and the Eagles may be without running back Jordan Howard, who is questionable, and they will definitely be without tackle Lane Johnson. Philly is deep at the running back position, but they will still miss Howard, as he has been productive this season. The Eagles will also need their wide receivers to step up and help Wentz out.

On defense, the Eagles have been great against the run and bad against the pass. They’re allowing 86 yards on the ground and 237.5 yards through the air per game. They could be vastly exploited by Russell Wilson if they don’t play better than they have been.

Seahawks

This could be the game that Russell Wilson makes his claim for the MVP crown. Wilson is 3-0 in his career against the Eagles, and he is leading the third-best offensive unit in the NFL. The Seahawks are scoring an average of 27.5 points a game, and they’re gaining just over 389 yards per contest. If Wilson goes into Philly and dismantles the Eagles, he will provide ample support for his MVP campaign.

On defense, the Seahawks have been much better against the run than they have against the pass. They’re giving up just over 101 yards on the ground, but over 271 through the air per contest. Jadeveon Clowney’s status could be key. He’s currently questionable with a sore hip. If he doesn’t play, or if he does and is ineffective, the Eagles could rack up some points.

Trends, Pick and Prediction:

Spread: Seattle +1

Over/Under: 48 points

Odds Shark currently has the Eagles winning the game by a projected score of 26-21, with the Eagles covering the spread and the total score going under 48 points.

Some relevant trends surrounding the game courtesy of Odds Shark:

• The total has gone OVER in 14 of Seattle’s last 19 games.

• Seattle is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

• The Seahawks are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.

• Seattle is 6-1 SU in their last 7 games against Philadelphia.

• The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games against Seattle.

• The Eagles are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games at home.

• Philadelphia is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Seattle.

We’re going to disagree with Odds Shark on this one. The Seahawks have been too good this season, and this game is too important to them. With a Seattle win and a 49ers loss to Green Bay, they’re right back up there tied for the division lead. Pete Carroll and Company should do just enough on the road to win this one.

Final Prediction: Seahawks 27, Eagles 21

