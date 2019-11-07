Tony Gonzalez Makes Bold Prediction for Remainder of Chiefs’ Season

A former Kansas City Chiefs star had some high praise for his old club this week.

Following the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, FOX Sports analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez took to the airwaves to share his outlook on a juicy AFC Championship rematch and the remainder of Kansas City’s 2019 schedule.

“This is a team, I’m going to say it right now, I think they’re going to play in the Super Bowl this year,” claimed Gonzalez. “They will beat New England. They won’t lose another game this year.”

In the clip below, you can hear Gonzalez later doubles down on the idea of a perfect finish for the Chiefs.

“Eric Fisher is coming back, Patrick Mahomes is coming back, Frank Clark is coming back. I think they are going to run the table.”

Tony G’s Career in K.C.

Gonzalez spent the first 12 seasons of his 17-year NFL career in Kansas City. The California native was drafted 13th overall in the 1997 NFL Draft and caught 916 passes for 10,940 yards and 76 touchdowns for the franchise. He went on to play until his age 37 season, spending his last five with the Atlanta Falcons.

Considered one of the best to ever play the tight end position, Gonzalez finished his career with 1,325 receptions (3rd), 15,127 receiving yards (6th), and 111 touchdowns (8th). His totals across all three major categories rank in the top-8 in league history among all receivers. Only former Chargers TE Antonio Gates, a 16-year veteran himself, has scored more career touchdowns as a tight end.

Outlook for the remainder of 2019

Despite losing QB Patrick Mahomes to a knee injury for the past two contests, the Chiefs head into Week 10 with a 6-3 record, just two games behind their 8-1 pace from a year ago. However, the schedule for the remainder of the 2019 season appears favorable as Kansas City pushes for its fourth consecutive Division title.

As of this writing, the Chiefs are only slated to play one more team with a winning record this season – Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (8-1). The highly-anticipated rematch of last season’s AFC Championship, in which the Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31 in Kansas City, is set to take place in Week 14 in New England.

Prior to then, Kansas City will hit the road for two straight inter-conference matchups against the Tennessee Titans (4-5) and AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers (4-5). Following their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs will take on the Oakland Raiders (4-4), the aforementioned Patriots (8-1), Denver Broncos (3-6), and Chicago Bears (3-5) before finishing out their regular season series with the Chargers (4-5).

Kansas City is currently tied with Houston (6-3) for the fourth-highest winning percentage in the AFC and holds a 1.5-game lead over Oakland and a 2-game lead over Los Angeles in the West.

