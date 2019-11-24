Whiskey Warrior 565 aka Alex Booth’s Standoff Ends Peacefully

Whiskey Warrior 565 aka Alex Booth’s standoff with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has ended peacefully. Booth, 28, is an Afghan war veteran.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson confirmed to Heavy.com just before 1 a.m. on November 24 that nobody was hurt as Booth surrendered to officers. The standoff took place in the town of Mahopac, just under 60 miles north of New York City, in Westchester County.

Raw video of what a neighbor has gone through today with the commotion. The interview is cut off when westchester county PD’s armored tactical skid steer loader with an armored deployment platform pulls up. pic.twitter.com/yaUq4qeRmw — Nikita Ramos (@nikitaramostv) November 24, 2019

Booth had been updating his followers on his Instagram page about the standoff. In one post, Booth said that he was looking for a peaceful resolution with officers. The sheriff’s spokesperson had no comment on social media rumors that the standoff had degenerated into a shooting at a nearby cemetery.

A press release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that an officer went to the home at 2:19 p.m. on November 23 after a deputy heard what he thought was a gunshot coming from Booth’s home. Nearby homes were evacuated and back-up was called to the scene. At that stage, the sheriff’s office says that Booth became barricaded in his home.

After a six-hour-long standoff, Booth surrendered peacefully. The sheriff’s office said that Booth was subsequently arraigned on multiple charges related to incidents involving his wife. Those charges included harassment and criminal trespass.

The press release concludes by saying that no weapons or ammunition were seized from Booth’s home despite “false social media posts to the contrary.” Many on social media believed that Booth was a victim of the Red Flag Law in the state of New York. According to the New York State website, “The Red Flag Law, also known as the extreme risk protection order law, is effective in New York State as of August 24, 2019. The law prevents individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm.”

Social media posts indicate that Alex has one child. On his Instagram bio, Booth refers to himself as a “libertarian.” Alex writes on his profile, “Make America Defiant Again.”

In a Veteran’s Day post on his Instagram page, Booth says that he was 19 years old when he was first deployed to Afghanistan. Booth describes it was “one of the most shitty hostile places on the planet. My experience there help make me the man I am today.”

