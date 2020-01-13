Bill O’Neal Dead: A Tribute to the Sandy City Police Chief

Bill O’Neal, the police chief of Sandy City, Utah, who was praised for his innovative ideas when he took charge in 2018, has died suddenly, the Sandy City Police Department confirmed on its Facebook page.

He served as a police officer in Sandy for two decades before becoming chief.

The tragic message was posted late in the evening of January 12, 2020. “Sandy – Passing of Sandy City Police Chief William ‘Bill’ O’Neal,” it was headlined. A cause of death for Bill O’Neal was not given.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Police Department Says Chief O’Neal Died Sunday Afternoon, Announcing the News With a ‘Heavy Heart’

The police statement was emotional but straight to the point.

“It is with heavy heart and deep regret to inform you of the untimely passing of Chief William (Bill) O’Neal. Chief O’Neal passed away at 4:30 p.m. on January 12, 2019,” the statement said (they meant 2020, though). “Information regarding the details of the services will be forthcoming. Please keep Chief O’Neal and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Deputy Chief Greg Severson will be acting as interim Chief.”

People Offered Tributes to O’Neal, Calling Him a ‘Good Man’

People began filling the police department’s comment thread despite the late hour. “He was such a good man who will be missed by all who knew him. Love to his family and all those who served with Chief O’Neal,” wrote one.

“Such devastating news. He will be missed by all who knew him,” wrote another.

“So very sad! He was my brother Jason’s partner way back! Rest In Peace sir!” another woman wrote.

“I’m in shock! RIP Chief,” wrote a man.

West Jordan Police tweeted, “Such sad news. You will be missed Chief. Our condolences to @Sandy_Police @sandycityutah as well as Chief’s friends and loved ones.”

O’Neal Had Been Sandy’s Chief Since 2018

Back in 2018, the police shared a collage of photos of O’Neal’s swearing in. They wrote: “Congratulations to our new Chief of Police, Bill O’Neal, on your swearing in today. We look forward to working with you, and your leadership in this department.”

According to Gephardt Daily, O’Neal had served Sandy City for over 20 years before becoming police chief. Mayor Kurt Bradburn said at the time, according to the publication, “During the interview process, Chief O’Neal stood out for his innovative and forward-thinking ideas. He exemplified great leadership and has risen to the challenges placed on him as the Interim Police Chief.”