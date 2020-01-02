WATCH: Dashcam Video Shows SUV Flying Off a Cliff in Northern California

Harrowing dashcam video footage shows a car careening off of a cliff on Highway 1 near Gray Whale Cove State Beach in San Mateo County, California. The footage was released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, and shows a dark-colored SUV speed around a corner and over a cliff without appearing to slow down. It hits a roadside embankment which acts as a ramp, sending the car into the air before it flies out of frame on the video.

A witness said the incident occurred about 11 a.m. Monday. CalFire, the California Highway Patrol, the San Mateo County Fire Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search around the area of the accident and the 40 feet of water below but have yet to find any signs of the car or the driver. According to the Mercury News, Rescue workers found tire tracks on the cliff and car parts in the water but could not confirm if the parts were related to Monday’s crash.

The search was briefly suspended on Wednesday due to choppy surf conditions. “The conditions are just too dangerous for them to continue a search,” Bert Diaz, a California Highway Patrol public information officer, told the Mercury News, “and that’s expected today and for the next couple days as well.”

Diaz added that the only evidence police have to go on at this point is the video. “All it shows is the vehicle veering off the cliff,” Diaz told the newspaper. “There’s no before, and so at this point, we don’t have any information,” Diaz told the Mercury-News. The witness from the scene did not have any additional information.

Police are still searching for answers and at this point do not know why the driver veered into the ocean, who was in the car, or if they survived the fall from the cliff.

The Video, Recorded by a Dashcam in Another Car, Shows the SUV Racing Off the Highway & Over the Cliff

You can watch the full dashcam footage below:

Dash cam video shows moment car plunged off San Mateo cliffVideo provided to this news organization by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office purportedly shows the moment a vehicle went over a cliff on the San Mateo coast. Story: SUBSCRIBE TO SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM Mercury News http://bayareane.ws/2ClQyyV East Bay Times http://bayareane.ws/2qhvSql WATCH MORE VIDEOS: https://www.youtube.com/user/Mercurynews LET'S CONNECT Mercury News Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/mercurynews Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/mercnews/ Twitter @ https://twitter.com/mercnews 2020-01-02T02:04:26.000Z

The video was recorded on the dashcam of another vehicle. It begins with that vehicle driving down a windy cliffside road. Suddenly, an SUV can be seen speeding across two lanes of traffic and onto a sandy overlook. The SUV does not slow down and appears to launch off of the cliff and toward the water below.

The video then ends and does not show any of the aftermath.

The Highway Patrol Believe the Vehicle in the Video Was a Dark-Green Lexus SUV

HAPPENING NOW: Multiple agencies are searching for a vehicle that was reported to have gone off the cliff at Grey Whale Cove. One witness reported the incident. Tire tracks were found. Car parts found in water, unclear if the parts connected to this incident. pic.twitter.com/rPBUZYILWY — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) December 30, 2019

Despite the dashcam footage and knowing exactly where the car careened off the highway, rescuers have been unable to find any trace of the vehicle or the driver. The California Highway Patrol believes that the car in the video was a green Lexus SUV.

“The Coast Guard is asking if anyone knows of the person who might have been in a green Lexus vehicle that is overdue, or they’re not sure where they are, please give the Coast Guard a call,” Coast Guard Lt. Toni Pehrson said Monday.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY: Look at those waves! We’ve heard reports of waves up to 30 feet locally. Our message on a day like today is simple: Stay away from the water. Thanks to @AndriaKPIX for helping us get our message out today. pic.twitter.com/gwvdv1dcHV — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 1, 2020

As of Tuesday morning, rescuers were still unable to continue their search due to inclement weather. They will resume once the surf has calmed down.

“You have to keep in mind that this happens periodically, so they do find car debris when they go out searching for something like this. Once a car goes over the cliff into the water, they might never find anything even if it did happen. We can’t say anything conclusively at this point,” Cecile Juliette, a spokesperson for the San Mateo County Fire Department, told the Mercury News.

The California Highway Patrol is searching for additional witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP at 415-407-3741.

READ NEXT: Tekashi 69 Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison