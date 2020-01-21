‘I Like Bernie’ Trends #1 on Twitter After Hillary Clinton Says No One Likes Him

Hillary Clinton had a lot to say about Bernie Sanders as a documentary series about her nears release on Hulu in March (it’s also releasing at Sundance on January 25 and 26.) Sanders’ supporters had a lot to say right back. At one point, Hillary Clinton opined in an interview that “no one likes” Bernie Sanders. In response, Sanders’ supporters got the hashtag #ILikeBernie trending to number one on Twitter. Here’s a look at what happened.
Clinton Said A Lot of Harsh Words About Sanders
During the documentary, Clinton reportedly said: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” When asked about the quote by The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton said that the assessment still holds.
When asked if she would endorse him and campaign for him if he got the nomination, Clinton wouldn’t commit to it. She said, “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women… [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”
She then said that she’s talked to “practically everybody” who had run or is running to offer advice and answer questions. But when asked about Sanders and if she talked to him, she said: “I can’t say all of them.”
#ILikeBernie Trended to Number One on Twitter in Response
After Clinton’s comments started to go viral, supporters began to tweet with the hashtag #ILikeBernie. It quickly hit #1 on Twitter trends.
Here are some of the tweets shared in support of Sanders.
Jen Perelman wrote: “iLikeBernie. He inspired me to run for office against Debbie Wasserman Schultz and we’re going to win.”
Susan Sarandon wrote: “#ILikeBernie because he hasn’t sold his soul.”
Another supporter wrote: “Hillary Clinton: ‘Nobody likes him…’ Me: ‘You mean except for teachers, nurses, farmers, truck drivers, food service workers, construction workers…’ HillaryClinton: ‘Yeah. Like I said, nobodies.’ #ILikeBernie”
Here are more comments.
Some pointed to the record of donations to Sanders as proof that people like him.
Some People Are Canceling Their Hulu Subscriptions Because of Clinton’s Comments
Some people are even canceling their Hulu subscriptions over Clinton’s comments. One supporter wrote: “#iLikeBernie so much, I’m canceling my #Hulu subscription.”
One person noted that they kept getting offered free things from Hulu when they tried to cancel, so they were just going to donate the extra money to Sanders instead.
Another supporter wrote: “This right here!!! Even if it’s for a month or two… we are strong when we are together & use our collective resources to shut them down #CancelHulu”
When asked about Clinton’s comments, Sanders said, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.” He then talked about impeachment, NBC reported.