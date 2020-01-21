‘I Like Bernie’ Trends #1 on Twitter After Hillary Clinton Says No One Likes Him

Hillary Clinton had a lot to say about Bernie Sanders as a documentary series about her nears release on Hulu in March (it’s also releasing at Sundance on January 25 and 26.) Sanders’ supporters had a lot to say right back. At one point, Hillary Clinton opined in an interview that “no one likes” Bernie Sanders. In response, Sanders’ supporters got the hashtag #ILikeBernie trending to number one on Twitter. Here’s a look at what happened.

Clinton Said A Lot of Harsh Words About Sanders

During the documentary, Clinton reportedly said: “He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” When asked about the quote by The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton said that the assessment still holds.

When asked if she would endorse him and campaign for him if he got the nomination, Clinton wouldn’t commit to it. She said, “I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women… [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.”

She then said that she’s talked to “practically everybody” who had run or is running to offer advice and answer questions. But when asked about Sanders and if she talked to him, she said: “I can’t say all of them.”

#ILikeBernie Trended to Number One on Twitter in Response

After Clinton’s comments started to go viral, supporters began to tweet with the hashtag #ILikeBernie. It quickly hit #1 on Twitter trends.

Here are some of the tweets shared in support of Sanders.

A Vote for @SenSanders is a Vote against the entrenched Democratic Party and Republican Party establishments. They are going to do everything in their power to try to stop the Movement and keep things as they are. Gonna get uglier. #Bernie2020#ILikeBernie#NotMeUs — RoseAnn DeMoro (@RoseAnnDeMoro) January 21, 2020

Jen Perelman wrote: “iLikeBernie. He inspired me to run for office against Debbie Wasserman Schultz and we’re going to win.”

#iLikeBernie He inspired me to run for office against Debbie Wasserman Schultz and we’re going to win.#JEN2020 #NotMeUs https://t.co/0JYRCFPOrT — Jen Perelman For Congress (@JENFL23) January 21, 2020

Hillary: "Nobody likes him." Reality: Bernie has been the *most popular* politician in America since 2015.#ILikeBernie. Odds are that you (reading this) like Bernie. Pick any four people, and three of them like Bernie. Hillary is totally out of touch with the American people. pic.twitter.com/9PIvJ4doki — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) January 21, 2020

Susan Sarandon wrote: “#ILikeBernie because he hasn’t sold his soul.”

Another supporter wrote: “Hillary Clinton: ‘Nobody likes him…’ Me: ‘You mean except for teachers, nurses, farmers, truck drivers, food service workers, construction workers…’ HillaryClinton: ‘Yeah. Like I said, nobodies.’ #ILikeBernie”

Hillary Clinton: “Nobody likes him…” Me: “You mean except for teachers, nurses, farmers, truck drivers, food service workers, construction workers…” HillaryClinton: “Yeah. Like I said, nobodies.” #ILikeBernie pic.twitter.com/vYWCKKdwVQ — 🌹 Clark Feels The Bern (@Clarknt67) January 21, 2020

Here are more comments.

You know why #iLikeBernie ? Because he has far more integrity than to go around complaining and scapegoating other people for his own faults. He’s not bitter, and he’s not corrupt. He’s a guy trying to save the working class in this country when nobody else will. — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) January 21, 2020

#ILikeBernie because he cares about the people & the planet. #ILikeBernie because he fights for the working class & poor. #ILikeBernie because he walks the walk & has been his entire life! #ILikeBernie because he stands up to the billionaire class & establishment. — #ANobodyForBernie (@PepperOceanna) January 21, 2020

Some pointed to the record of donations to Sanders as proof that people like him.

Bernie Sanders outraised Hillary Clinton and every other Democratic candidate in the 2016 primaries combined. The idea that "nobody likes him" is beyond absurd. #ILikeBernie pic.twitter.com/3DZUCaFvy9 — Rob (@philosophrob) January 21, 2020

Some People Are Canceling Their Hulu Subscriptions Because of Clinton’s Comments

Some people are even canceling their Hulu subscriptions over Clinton’s comments. One supporter wrote: “#iLikeBernie so much, I’m canceling my #Hulu subscription.”

#iLikeBernie so much, I’m canceling my #Hulu subscription, because any service that streams the toxic garbage coming out of Hillary’s mouth isn’t getting a penny from me. pic.twitter.com/nAaQsDhi0r — 🌹Becca 🐾🌲👣🌎 (@Becca4Bernie) January 21, 2020

if ever there was a time for cancel culture to rise and cancel someone, it's now. Cancel Hillary Clinton. I pray to the Gods of cancellation she be cancelled and her Hulu series never air. — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) January 21, 2020

One person noted that they kept getting offered free things from Hulu when they tried to cancel, so they were just going to donate the extra money to Sanders instead.

Me Trying To Cancel My #Hulu Subscription Because Of #HillaryClinton HateFest Against ME and My Fellow Bernie Sanders Donors and Supporters But It Keeps Offering Me FREE STUFF. I'm gonna donate my monthly subscription to BERNIE SANDERS instead. #ILikeBernie #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/uxB98korXU — #BlackWomenForBernie2020 (@LostDiva) January 21, 2020

A great day to #cancelhulu and #donatetobernie! ✊🏽

I did both because #ILikeBernie! Join me? https://t.co/mdERosJMjn — Troy Rudd 🌹✊🔥 I Like Bernie #ILikeBernie (@troyrudd) January 21, 2020

Another supporter wrote: “This right here!!! Even if it’s for a month or two… we are strong when we are together & use our collective resources to shut them down #CancelHulu”

This right here!!! Even if it’s for a month or two… we are strong when we are together & use our collective resources to shut them down #CancelHulu https://t.co/nUGFVYGMYo — Karl #Accountability (@SmartStik) January 21, 2020

When asked about Clinton’s comments, Sanders said, “On a good day, my wife likes me, so let’s clear the air on that one.” He then talked about impeachment, NBC reported.