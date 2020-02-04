Angry Iowa Voters Call for Troy Price to Resign after Partial Votes Released

In a press conference this afternoon, the Iowa Democratic Party only released 62 percent of the votes after reporters and voters had been waiting since last night for results. The press conference that included some reporters shouting at Troy Price, the Iowa Democratic Party chair, ended with people taking to Twitter and calling for Price to resign or step down. The requests included Iowa Democratic voters who were frustrated by the last 24 hours.
You can watch the press conference below.
At one point during the conference, one reporter asked: “How can we trust you?” Another asked if he might step down. Price said no, he had a commitment to see the Iowa caucus through.
Troy Price is the chair of the Iowa Democratic Party. He was executive director of One Iowa when he stepped down to help with Barack Obama’s campaign for 2012. At the time he wrote, “I am writing to you today with mixed emotions to announce my departure from One Iowa. I have been offered and accepted a position as Political Director with the Obama for America campaign. This was not an easy decision, or one that I made lightly, but I could not turn down the opportunity to help re-elect the President and move our country forward.” He was re-elected to chair of the IDP in 2018.
The Iowa Democratic Party has said that the results of the caucus were slowed down due to coding errors that weren’t discovered until during the caucus itself.
The IDP released 62 percent of the precincts’ results here. But many people aren’t trusting the results and are wondering what the coding error was. Questions still remain about Shadow Inc. and its role.
As a result, many voters are expressing their anger on Twitter and Facebook and are calling for Price to resign or step down.
Daniel Clark, a precinct captain for Sanders in Iowa who is also now a county delegate for Iowa, wrote the following on Twitter to Price. Clark wrote: “@troymprice as an Iowan, as a Democrat, and as a gay man… I request that you step down from head chair of the Iowa Dems. You are unfit to lead. This is the worst caucus in I have ever participated in and I was there in 2016 for Hillary Vs Bernie.”
Here are more angry tweets calling for him to step down.
Another person wrote: “Troy Price should resign his position in shame. This is unacceptable! How could he have f***ed this up do badly during the most important election in our country’s history?”
Another person wrote: “Whatever app that the #Iowa Democratic Party used to record results of the #IowaCaucases needs to be banned, and #TroyPrice needs to go.#IowaCaucusDisaster”
Others are tweeting #RIPIowaCaucuses.
Still others believe this is the end of the Iowa caucus and Iowa being first in the Democratic primaries.
Another person wrote: “#TroyPrice – definitely not a project manager. Coding errors persisted because your team didn’t stress-test the code! You’re fired.”
And of course, the memes are taking hold now too.
CBS noted earlier that Price had turned down an opportunity to talk on camera about the results.
And one person noted that during the press conference, when asked when all the results would be released, Price did not have an answer.
So voters still wait, wondering when the full results are going to be released and just how transparent those results will be.
