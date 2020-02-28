Barry Sanders Teases Garth Brooks About Jersey Confusion

Barry Sanders did tons of amazing things on the football field for the Detroit Lions, but could he add politics to his resume? After a hilarious new tweet, that could be on the table at some point in the future.

Following some confusion after Garth Brooks tweeted a photo of himself in a Sanders jersey, the running back took to Twitter to ask Brooks if he wanted to hop on the ticket as his running mate.

Even the Lions got into the mix, tweeting they were prepared to throw their support behind Sanders for the election if he ran.

The questions came when Donald Trump supporters got riled up about Brooks posing in a Sanders jersey, apparently not realizing that it had nothing to do with Bernie Sanders, a Democrat running for president in 2020.

Leave it to Sanders to turn what was a confusing situation for some into something which was both funny and timely on the internet.

Barry Sanders Stats

To see Sanders run the ball for Lions fans through the years was to believe given what he was able to do with the team on the field. Sanders routinely had the quickness and deft ability to break plenty of ankles on the football field and remains one of the greatest highlights in the game fans love watching even years after his retirement. Athleticism is something that came naturally to Sanders, no matter whether he was on the grass or the hardwood, something that was revealed recently.

With the Lions, Sanders rushed for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns. He was routinely thought of as the best running back in the league, and would have shattered plenty of NFL rushing records had he decided to keep playing. Sanders, however, walked away from the game in 1999 on the eve of training camp, which stunned the Lions and all of their fans. The parties then went through a frustrating split for multiple years, based mostly upon the fact that the franchise made him pay back part of his contract amid retirement. It is a situation not unlike what is happening with Calvin Johnson currently.

Barry Sanders a Lions Legend Forever

Since, time has healed all wounds and Sanders has patched things up with the Lions and has become engaged in their alumni group. He also makes several visits a year to games the team is playing in, and was recently named to Detroit’s All-Century team, which is a major feather in his cap given what he was able to do as a team leader and a dominating force in the franchise.

As a result of his early retirement, Sanders maintains his health and vitality and looks phenomenal. It’s not a stretch to say that he could possibly still grind out some tough yards in the league at this point in time.

It’s always nice to see a classy man like Sanders get every honor and reap the rewards of his long and solid career in football. He’s given so much that he deserves every accolade he gets back.

If he were to run for president, plenty would likely vote for Sanders.

READ NEXT: Danny Amendola’s Contract Extension Revealed