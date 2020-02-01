Wuhan Coronavirus Now: Deaths & Map of Confirmed Cases Worldwide [Feb. 1]

Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus) now number at more than 12,000, it’s important to stay informed about the statistics and what is known about the cases around the world and in the United States. Here is a look at the confirmed cases, including maps of where the confirmed cases are around the world and in the U.S., and a look at where the deaths have been.

There Are More Than 12,000 Confirmed Cases And More than 200 Deaths

So far, 12,027 people have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus (also called the Wuhan coronavirus or, technically, 2019-nCoV.) There have been 259 fatalities, all in China

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. The total deaths number is being kept updated with the most current numbers released.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Please note that none of the maps listed above are guaranteed to keep up with all the news as it breaks. Consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed.

The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world.

Reported Deaths from the Wuhan Coronavirus

So far, the following deaths have been reported from the Wuhan Coronavirus, according to BNO News.

Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – 249 deaths

Mainland China – Shanghai – 1

Mainland China – Henan province – 2

Mainland China – Chongqing province – 1

Mainland China – Sichuan province – 1

Mainland China – Beijing – 1

Mainland China – Hainan province – 1

Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 2

Mainland China – Hebei province – 1

There are 11,860 confirmed cases in China and 259 deaths.

Confirmed Cases Across the World

The confirmed international cases outside of China include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths.

Thailand – 19 cases

Japan – 20 cases

Singapore – 18 cases

France – 6 cases

Germany – 7 cases

Malaysia – 8 cases

Japan – 2 cases

South Korea – 12 cases

U.S. – 7 cases

Vietnam – 6 cases

Nepal – 1 case

Australia – 12 cases

UAE – 4 cases

Canada – 4 cases

England – 2 cases

Russia – 2 cases

Cambodia – 1 case

Sri Lanka – 1 case

Finland – 1 case

Philippines – 1 case

India – 1 case

Italy – 2 cases

Sweden – 1 case

Spain – 1 case

Confirmed Cases in the United States

Here is a map from the CDC showing cases in the United States. Dark yellow means that a case has been confirmed, light yellow means that there are no confirmed cases.

Here’s a look at the eight confirmed cases in the U.S. The map above is the CDC’s latest map, but it may not account for the last couple of confirmed cases.

The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on January 21 in Washington state, from a man who had traveled from Wuhan. The man is in his 30s and being treated in Seattle.

A second case in the U.S. was confirmed on January 24 in Chicago, from a woman who had also recently been in Wuhan. The woman in Chicago is in stable condition at a hospital, CBS DFW reported.

Another case was later also confirmed in Illinois, the husband of the woman who was first diagnosed, ABC 5 reported.

Three cases are in California. One is in Los Angeles County, California and one is in Orange County, California. Orange County officials do not believe person-to-person transmission occurred in the county. A third case has been confirmed in Santa Clara County, ABC 7 reported. That man has been self-isolating since he returned from Wuhan on January 24 and has not been very sick or needed hospitalization.

One case is in Maricopa County, Arizona.

An eighth confirmed case is in Boston, Massachusetts, CBS News reported. The man is in his 20s and had traveled to Wuhan recently. He’s been isolated and will stay there until he’s cleared. His close contacts are being monitored.

It’s important to note that there have been no reported deaths so far in the United States.

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the noval coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.