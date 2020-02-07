Can You Watch Tonight’s Democratic Debate on Hulu or Netflix?

Can you watch tonight’s Democratic debate on your favorite streaming services Netflix or Hulu? We have good and bad news, depending on which service is your favorite streaming service.

You Can Stream the Debate on Hulu But Not Netflix

Tonight’s Democratic debate is airing at 8 p.m. Eastern from New Hampshire and is scheduled to last for three hours. You can’t watch it on Netflix or Amazon but you can watch it on Hulu or Hulu Live.

But if you want to stream the debate on Hulu, that definitely is an option for you, whether you have a regular Hulu subscription or a Hulu with Live TV subscription. That’s because the debate tonight is being co-hosted by ABC News, and Disney owns both ABC News and Hulu, The Verge reported.

So yes, that means that if you have a Hulu subscription, whether with regular Hulu or Hulu with Live TV, then you’re in luck tonight. Hulu’s live stream begins at 7 p.m. Eastern with a “pre-show” and then the official debate begins at 8 p.m. Eastern.

You can also watch the debate on Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. Hulu with Live TV is more expensive than a regular Hulu subscription.

If you preferred Netflix though, that’s simply not an option tonight. The Democratic debates are never available for viewing on Netflix in the United States because Netflix does not have an option for live television viewing. In some other countries, certain TV episodes release at the same time that they release in the United States or the next day. But when it comes to a live event like the Democratic debate, watching on Netflix simply isn’t an option.

So if you want to stream and you already have a Hulu subscription, that’s going to be your best option. If you don’t have a Hulu subscription, then you might want to try ABC’s website or YouTube’s embedded video that you can watch at this link.

The lineup for tonight’s debate includes:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

The debate is scheduled to last from 8 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern, for three hours. A pre-show will air from 7-8 p.m. Eastern.

After this, the next debate will be on February 19 in Nevada. NBC News and MSNBC will co-host a debate with The Nevada Independent in Las Vegas. The requirements are different for the February 19 debate. Candidates must have 10 percent in at least four national or early-state polls in Nevada or South Carolina, or 12 percent in at least two early-state polls. They can also qualify if they have a delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire.

On February 25, CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, partnering with Twitter, will host a debate at The Gaillard Center in South Carolina.

Beyond February, you can expect at least one debate in March and April too, if plans remain the same.

