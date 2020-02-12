South Korean actress Go Soo Jung, best known for her role in the Korean drama Goblin, has died at the age of 24, according to her agency, Story J Company.

Her agency made the announcement on February 12, although they confirmed that her funeral took place three days earlier, on February 9. The announcement was made on Story J Company’s Instagram, and was translated into English by AllKPop. It says: “A few days ago, actress Go Soo Jung bid farewell to this world and became one of the bright stars in the sky. We will always remember actress Go Soo Jung and her glowing smile which brightened the world. Please wish her a safe passage.”

The news site also reports that she passed away due to a “fatal illness,” but no further information has been released about her cause of death.

She was also known for her appearance in BTS’ music video for their song With Seoul, available below.

VideoVideo related to go soo jung: korean ‘goblin’ actress dead at 24 2020-02-12T15:59:47-05:00

READ NEXT: Raphael Coleman, Actor and Activist, Dead at 25