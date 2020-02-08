Kelly Kay Green: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Kay Green is an Instagram model and influencer who was arrested at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2 when she attempted to streak across the field. She was charged with trespassing and is now claiming that she was handled roughly by the security guards who stopped her.

Here’s what you need to know about Kelly Kay Green:

1. She Jumped Over a Fence and Was Stopped Before Going Further

In an interview with TMZ, she explained that her stunt wasn’t as easy as just running on the field. “That’s a 10-foot ledge, it’s a 10-foot wall so I had to back up the stairs and I ran and catapulted myself off of this 10-foot wall.” She says her plan was to land on the other side and then take off across the field, at which point she would rip her dress off to reveal her bikini underneath.

Footage from a football fan close to the incident shows Green being escorted away from the field after her streaking attempt. In the final moments of the video, which is posted below, she is seen pulling up her dress to reveal her bikini underneath.

Security personnel tackled Kelly Kay who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/KcyRP8Yzh1 — SUPER. BOWL. CHAMPIONS. 💚 (@LuisNFL96) February 3, 2020

2. She Has Complained About Her Rough Treatment Following Her Arrest

She also said in the same video interview that she had so much adrenaline during the stunt that she doesn’t remember the moment she got tackled by security. Green says, “My thoughts were just like damn they got me. But it did hurt and I got bruises from everything afterwards.” She goes on to show the camera some bruises on both her upper arms that she says she got when she was tackled.

Later in her video, she explains that what she didn’t expect was getting interrogated by the FBI and Homeland Security. She says: “The FBI and Homeland Security was interrogating me and it’s like, six guys from the FBI and I’m like, is this even real? You hear about the FBI but you never think the FBI is gonna be like interrogating you.”

She says afterward, they “threw” her in the holding cell under the stadium. Green explains that she was very cold, and because her dress had gotten ripped during her stunt, she was only wearing her bikini. According to Green, she was left to sit on the concrete floor of the holding cell for eight hours without getting processed or arrested until she was brought to Miami-Dade County for processing and booking.

Instagram Model Kelly Kay, On Running Onto The Super Bowl Field To Flash Everyone: "I Was Just Living My Best Life"https://t.co/x3HGasq0No pic.twitter.com/L06HMqcEVd — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 4, 2020

3. If Convicted of the Charges, She Could Face Up to a Year in Jail

According to Miami-Dade County’s court report of the arrest, Green was processed on February 3 and charged with a misdemeanor, trespassing on property.

According to a Miami law office, trespassing on a property or structure when people are present is usually considered a first-degree misdemeanor. The penalties for a misdemeanor of this level “include up to 12 months in jail, up to 12 months of probation, and up to $1,000 in fines.”

4. Green Has Posted Frequently on Instagram Since the Incident

The 27-year-old has since posted a number of photos and videos of the stunt on her Instagram, including her mugshot

Green has 361,000 followers on Instagram, and she posted on February 8 that she was back in Los Angeles, where she lives.

5. The Stunt Was Planned by an Adult Website Brand Responsible for Other Streaking Incidents

According to Insider, Green said the stunt was planned by Vitaly Uncensored, an adult website that has planned other streaking stunts at major events, including the 2019 Champions League final.

According to the Insider interview, Green said the Vitaly uncensored owner Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is the one who bought her Super Bowl ticket in exchange for Green wearing a bikini with the name of his brand on it.

