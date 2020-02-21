ON Challenge: Korean Group BTS Gets Fans Involved on TikTok

Korean supergroup BTS has released a 30-second clip of their latest single, “ON,” via TikTok. It’s a new strategy for the music industry for introducing a new song, but it’s so far generated a lot of interest online. This song teaser is also a great way to generate excitement for their new album, Map of the Soul: 7 (MOTS: 7), which comes out on February 21.

In order to generate interest in “ON” and their upcoming album, BTS got fans engaged by kickstarting the “ON Challenge” on TikTok. The #ONchallenge asks BTS fans, known as ARMY, to post their own short videos with the song in the background.

The 30-second audio clip posted by BTS features all seven members of the group and includes a drumline beat with a powerful pop chorus and includes the lyric “Can’t hold me down cause you know I’m a fighter” in English. The link to the TikTok audio is available via the U.S. BTS Army fan page.

The ON Challenge Has Already Gone Viral on TikTok and Twitter

As expected, the ON Challenge is already viral on social media, with hundreds of thousands of fans posting their own videos on TikTok and Twitter dancing to the song clip and sharing their excitement for the upcoming single and album.

The group’s album MOTS: 7 comes out on Friday, February 21, and according to a press release from the group, it’s a “story of individuals who have found their complete selves.” The press release also says it will have 15 new songs in the digital version and five songs from their short album from April 2019. The physical album has 14 songs and the five previously-released tracks.

The group’s lead single “ON” will come in two versions on the digital album, one of which will feature Sia. The press release said that BTS “pour out their hearts through the powerful and energetic hip hop lead single ‘ON’ that reflects on their calling and mindset as artists during the seven years.”

BTS Has Used TikTok to Great Success in the Past

BTS has already used TikTok in the past to promote new songs and their group. The Korean supergroup, sometimes referred to by fans as OT7, created their account in September and made the record for biggest account growth. They received a million followers in just four hours. At that time, one of the BTS members, J-Hope, started a “Chicken Noodle Soup Challenge” which used his solo song with Becky G. BTS also started the “Persona Challenge” in March to ask fans to share their personal growth stories.

BTS was formed in 2010 in South Korea, but they only expanded to an American and international audience in 2017. They have released some collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Halsey and DJ Steve Aoki.

