Pop Smoke Dead: Hip-Hop World Reacts to Tragic Death

American rapper Pop Smoke was tragically shot and killed on Hercules Drive in the Hollywood Hills early on the morning of February 19, 2020.

The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, left his mark on the hip-hop world, having just released his second mixtape, “Meet the Woo 2,” in February 2020. This mixtape followed his first album, “Meet the Woo,” which was released in 2019. The Brooklyn-born rapper’s breakout single was “Welcome to the Party” from his first album.

After news of his death broke, many celebrities and hip-hop artists shared their thoughts and sadness about the young rapper’s death.

Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent Among Artists Paying Tribute to Pop Smoke

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj posted on Instagram: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

50 Cent

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. 🕊God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

Rapper 50 Cent posted on Twitter: “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him” along with an emoji of a dove.

50 Cent added another tribute post to Pop Smoke on Instagram, saying “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P” along with a photo of the two of them together.

Chance the Rapper

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

Chance the Rapper posted on Twitter: “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

Quavo

Quavo, who collaborated with Pop Smoke on “Meet the Woo 2,” posted on Instagram with the caption: “F L Y H I G H W O O [Pop Smoke] Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative. Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P.”

Ludacris

Ludacris posted on Instagram: “Man Come On I don’t even know dude but he was just getting started in this Rap Game. I was definitely interested in seeing his Growth. Too many young lives with so much potential being taken away. This Shit has to stop. R.I.P. Pop Smoke.”

Swae Lee

Fellow hip-hop artist Swae Lee posted on Instagram a photo of Pop Smoke along with the simple caption: “Sickening man” with a broken heart emoji.

Teddi Mellencamp, Owner of the House Where Pop Smoke Was Shot, Also Shared Her Thoughts

The home was owned by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, daughter of singer John Mellencamp and star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” She owned the home with her husband, Edwin Arroyave. Teddi Mellencamp posted on Instagram about Pop Smoke’s death, saying “Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property.”

She continued, “Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren’t aware of any of the details beyond what we’ve been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs.”

