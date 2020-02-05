Tiffany Trump Shines At The ‘State Of The Union’ Address

Tiffany Trump has a record of looking great at the State of the Union address, and 2020 is no exception! She turned heads as she entered the gallery in a light blue ensemble and looked radiant as she watched her father give his annual speech.

At the 2020 State of the Union address, Tiffany Trump beamed a broad smile and appeared to be in high spirits as she stood next to her step-mom and First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

Let’s take a closer look at Tiffany Trump:

She’s Applauded For Her Style

Tiffany Trump has traditionally been applauded for her style and color choices at the State of the Union address. This year, she is drawing attention for wearing a powder blue coordination two-piece outfit. Her top is a peplum style, long-sleeved button-down with a sewn-in belt. The outfit is form-fitting at the waist and loose around the hips, giving Trump a variety of fits that ultimately come together for a classic and flattering ensemble. She accessorized with jewelry that included rings and bracelets.

I must say, @TiffanyATrump is illuminating the Republican side of the gallery with her powder blue peplum top and matching skirt. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) February 5, 2020

She’s Studying To Become A Lawyer

Tiffany Trump is currently a student at Georgetown University, where she is studying law and is serving as the co-president of the Cyberlaw Society. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania, during which time she double-majored in Urban Studies and Sociology. During the 2016 Presidential Election, she campaigned for her father and was often seen out on the campaign trail along with her siblings, Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric Trump.

She has also explored a career in music, releasing a single called “Like a Bird” in 2011.

She Stood Out At The 2019 SOTU

Tiffany Trump stood out last year at the 2019 State of the Union address, too. While her relatives, including First Lady Melania Trump and sister-in-law Lara Trump, stuck to a darker color scheme, Tiffany was stunning in a white ensemble. Her outfit from the 2019 SOTU had a similar design to her 2020 ensemble, including a peplum top and flattering belt around her waist.

Her 2019 State of the Union outfit could have been a political statement, as some outlets have speculated. The color white has been associated with suffragists and women’s rights, and many Congresswomen have used the color to make political statements by wearing all-white outfits.

