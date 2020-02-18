WATCH: TikTok Video Shows Wendy’s Employee Taking Bath

A bizarre TikTok video has gone viral that appears to show a Wendy’s employee taking a bath in a kitchen sink.

According to Wood TV, the video resulted in several employees at the Greenville, Michigan Wendy’s restaurant being fired. The video shows a man “submerged in one of the kitchen sinks,” the television station reported.

According to TMZ, the restaurant has now been cleaned and disinfected.

On February 11, 2020, a community Facebook page called Greenville Matters- Un-Censored posted the video. “Definitely Greenville for you. gross,” the person who shared it wrote. Here’s the video:

The caption on the video, which has had more than 100,000 views, reads, “This is at the Greenville Wendy’s 😷.” The video was also uploaded to TikTok with the caption, “Almost got fired for this (expletive),” according to USA Today.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Franchise Owner Called the Behavior ‘Egregious’ & ‘Unacceptable’

The franchise owner wasn’t happy about the video.

The franchise owner is Team Schostak Family Restaurants. They gave Wood TV a statement saying, “This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards. Upon learning of this situation, all employees in the video were terminated immediately and the restaurant has been completely sanitized. The health department visited the restaurant today and no violations were reported,” the statement from Team Schostak Vice President of Human Resources Christian Camp.

WZZM-13 reported that the Wendy’s in question is located at located at 1010 N. Lafayette St. It remained open after the bath incident.

Greenville is a community of just over 8,000 people.

The video shows a shirtless young man sitting in a suds-filled industrial sink in the restaurant as an employee in uniform walks around nearby.

Des Moines Register reported that the clip was first posted on TikTok. It was removed from that platform but emerged anew on Facebook, which contributed to its viral nature. The man taking the bath was not identified in the news reports, and the circumstances of the bath were not explained.