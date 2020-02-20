Warren vs Bloomberg: Watch Her Attacks on NDAs & More [VIDEOS]

Tonight’s Democratic debate was fiery, as many candidates joined forced in their fight against Mike Bloomberg. Some of the fiercest attacks came from Elizabeth Warren, as she challenged Bloomberg’s statements about women and the NDAs that he refused to release anyone from. Here are the best moments.

Warren came out of the gate attacking Bloomberg for some statements that he made about women. She said: “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”

Elizabeth Warren: I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse faced lesbians, and no, I’m not talking about Donald Trump, I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/cNhC6yRc4W — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 20, 2020

She and Bloomberg had an even more heated moment later as they faced off about Bloomberg’s NDAs. She called on Bloomberg to release women from their NDAs, and Bloomberg would not. Joe Biden then called on Bloomberg to do the same, pointing out that people are typically coerced into signing NDAs and it’s not fully consensual as Bloomberg said it was. Bloomberg stood by his statement that the NDAs were consensual and he was not going to release anyone from them.

Elizabeth Warren calls out Michael Bloomberg for signing NDAs with former female employees of his who said they felt uncomfortable in the workplace.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/07xMMq4Vki — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 20, 2020

Warren held no punches with regard to the sexual harassment allegations against Bloomberg: “Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements?” #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Sz3EjrU9Qp — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 20, 2020

Now many people are tweeting support for Warren and they can’t stop talking about these debate moments.

People are pointing out that Bloomberg paid a lot of money for this moment.

Mike Bloomberg’s staff watching Elizabeth Warren eviscerate him#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/1PGKij76rS — Jordan Meehan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JordanMeehan) February 20, 2020

One person wrote: “Bloomberg just paid half a billion dollars to get absolutely destroyed on national TV.”

Bloomberg just paid half a billion dollars to get absolutely destroyed on national TV 😂 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) February 20, 2020

The moments between Warren and Bloomberg were indeed intense.

At one point, a Wikipedia entry was actually changed to say jokingly that Warren was Bloomberg’s cause of death.

Someone changed Mike Bloomberg’s Wikipedia. Cause of death: Senator Elizabeth Warren.#DemDebate pic.twitter.com/5ctNM9db5M — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 20, 2020

This is a developing story.