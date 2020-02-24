LIVE STREAM: Watch the Leaning Tower of Dallas’ Demolition Live

The Leaning Tower of Dallas hasn’t come down quite yet.It was scheduled for a second attempt at demolition on Monday, February 25, 2020, but so far it’s still holding fast. See a live stream of the demolition attempts and the tower’s current state below. The photo above was taken by Amy Chien and shared with Heavy.com.

Leaning Tower of Dallas Live Stream

According to KRLD 1080, the Affiliated Computer Services building has been holding fast. Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition, the demolition company in charge of taking down the Leaning Tower, said they were going to work on bringing the tower down between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. Central today. But as you can see, the tower has resisted the demolition efforts so far.

You can see a video of the Leaning Tower of Dallas below.

Crews use crane to remove ‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’The now-viral local sensation fittingly named "The Leaning Tower of Dallas" is scheduled to be brought down Monday morning. 2020-02-22T18:26:23.000Z

The building was nicknamed the “Leaning Tower of Dallas” after a previous demolition attempt failed to bring part of the building down.

What’s left of the high-rise on Central Expressway and Haskell Avenue isn’t a threat to anyone, a Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition spokesperson told CBS DFW. The implosion happened early Sunday morning, but only part of the building fell. The spokesperson said this wasn’t unusual. “As with many demolitions, the core and elevator shafts require additional demolition measures, and we will proceed with conventional demolition efforts over the course of the week utilizing a crane and wrecking ball.”

Here’s the moment when the Leaning Tower of Dallas was born.

WATCH: Implosion Fails To Take Down Uptown Dallas Office BuildingThe high rise office building set for implosion in Uptown Dallas Sunday morning refused to come down. 2020-02-17T00:44:24.000Z

Lloyd Nabors, president of Lloyd Nabors Demolition, told WFAA 8 that the building would be completely demolished by the end of Sunday, but that didn’t happen. He told WFAA 8: “It’s actually leaning in the direction to fall that we intended. It’s just a large parking lot– we have a lot of room, so we don’t have any safety concerns. We’re going to be taking it down from the backside, so we’re planning to have it come over in the parking lot, as planned.”

Here’s a photo from this morning, showing the wrecking ball near the Leaning Tower.

What’s left of the 11-story building has inspired some very impressive photos, along with a lot of jokes and memes, including photos people took with the Leaning Tower as if it were a tourist attraction.

Whenever a new landmark is established right next to your home, you have to take a picture with it! Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the Leaning Tower of Dallas! #LeaningTowerOfDallas #DallasLandmark pic.twitter.com/Krx6oVynuF — Benjamin Bratcher (@benjbrat93) February 17, 2020

Double Whammy today, voted then went for the urban legend of The Leaning Tower of Dallas, it's true! pic.twitter.com/tk23wyGmWR — Guy Morsillo (@Guy_Morsillo) February 23, 2020

Had to get my “leaning tower of Dallas” pic. A demolition didn’t quite got as planned now part of the building is left leaning in the skyline. I know this wasn’t the plan and the demo company is probably frustrated – but it gave a lot of people a little joy yesterday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/g2Br1kjTtu — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) February 17, 2020

For some, visiting has become like a pilgrimage.

Finally made a pilgrimage to “The Leaning Tower of Dallas.” It was everything I’d hoped for 🏢💥😍 pic.twitter.com/i4ZP03tBuC — Rachel Osier Lindley (@RachelOLindley) February 21, 2020

One person commented that now they believe the elevator shaft is the safest place to be in a tornado.

They say the elevator shaft is a safe place in tornados. I believe it. Welcome to The Leaning Tower of Dallas . ✌🏾 Zim pic.twitter.com/MIHtxT4tOw — Randy Zimmerman (@whiffleballking) February 21, 2020

And now, people are celebrating that the building survived the first wrecking ball attempt.

It still stands! The Leaning Tower of Dallas still stands!#EpsteinDidNotKillHimself pic.twitter.com/gWUzyVYgRj — Beers & Movies! (@BeersAndMovies) February 24, 2020

The wrecking ball trying to knock down the Leaning Tower of Dallas. pic.twitter.com/saN2kqcOEV — Alex Luckey (@ItsAlexLuckey) February 24, 2020

It even inspired a petition to keep the building up and make it an official part of Dallas.