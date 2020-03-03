Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s Daughter: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Biden is the only daughter of former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. The Bidens also raised Joe’s sons from his first marriage, Beau and Hunter.

Beau died tragically of a brain tumor, and Joe also had a daughter who died young with his first wife, Nelia Hunter Biden, in a tragic car crash.

The List once described Ashley Biden as “a social worker, activist, and entrepreneur with a passion for creating permanent change,” especially issues relating to poverty.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ashley Biden Worked for a Delaware Non Profit That Received Federal Funding

The Washington Examiner reported that Ashley Biden was working for a Delaware nonprofit organization that received a $166,000 federal grant.

The group, the Delaware Center for Justice, received a federal Edward Byrne Memorial grant program, which is a program Biden supported, the site reported.

Then 38, Ashley had worked for the group for a year and was promoted to executive director, according to Examiner, which added that the grant is designed to “strengthen local law enforcement.”

In 2019, Ashley announced she was leaving the group through “a statement on Facebook.

“Working with DCJ has been one of the great honors of my life,” she said. “Together we have changed the landscape of justice reform, violence intervention, and victim services for the State of Delaware. I leave DCJ in capable hands, with a passionate and committed staff, a talented board and the infrastructure to continue to support DCJ’s vision. I am confident that the organization will continue to thrive and provide essential services to our community.” She didn’t explain why she was quitting, but it came as her dad was said to be considering a presidential run.

2. Ashley Has Described How People Write Off Her Achievements Because of Her Famous Father

“Any achievement that I accomplished, many people attributed to the fact that I was his daughter,” Ashley once lamented, according to The List.

She praised her parents, though, saying, according to The List, “I was taught by both of my parents to work hard, to be passionate about whatever I did, and I felt that I did that and kind of got to where I am today because of hard work and passion and determination.”

Ashley told Glamour Magazine that public service was in her DNA, saying, “The passion started at a very young age. My dad is a lifelong public servant; my mom was a public-school teacher—it’s in my DNA.”

3. Ashley Worked on Animal Welfare Issues Early On

Ashley told Glamour that her early calling came in animal welfare issues.

“When I was a kid, I always really loved animals, and I found out that Bonne Bell lip gloss was testing on animals, so I organized my school to start writing letters to [the company],” she told the magazine. “Then I became obsessed with the plight of dolphins getting stuck in tuna nets. My dad connected me with Congressman Barbara Boxer, who I nicknamed the ‘dolphin lady,’ and she got me onto the floor to help lobby Republican congressman for The Dolphin Protection Consumer Information Act.”

Ashley told Elle that she was motivated by her parents’ professions. “I got a real sense that some people had a lot, and some had nothing at all,” Ashley told Elle. “Even as a child, I had a hard time reconciling the inherent unfairness of it all.”

On LinkedIn, Ashley lists these positions:

Education & Employment Liaison

Company Name

Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families (DSCYF)- Education Unit

Dates Employed Nov 2007 – Nov 2012

Employment Duration 5 yrs 1 mo

Location Statewide

West End Neighborhood House

Employment and Education Specialist

Company Name

West End Neighborhood House

Dates Employed Sep 2006 – Oct 2007

Employment Duration 1 yr 2 mos

Location Wilmington, Delaware

NHS Children’s Reach Clinic

Clinical Support Specialist

Company Name

NHS Children’s Reach Clinic

Dates Employed Nov 2003 – Oct 2006

Employment Duration 3 yrs

Location Kensington, Philadelphia

4. Ashley Started an ‘Ethical’ Clothing Line

According to Elle Magazine, Ashley started Livelihood, an “ethically produced, American-made clothing company.” The fashion line contained “supersoft organic cotton hoodies.”

Her debut collection proceeds were going to “alleviate poverty through education, training, and job placement,” Elle reported.

Ellie reports that Ashley graduated from Tulane University and earned a master’s in social work from the University of Pennsylvania. She also helped foster care children.

She is married to a plastic surgeon. Her 2012 wedding announcement in The New York Times says “Ashley Blazer Biden, the daughter of Jill Jacobs Biden and Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., was married Saturday evening to Dr. Howard David Krein, a son of Bunny Lipner Krein and Stanley Krein of Cherry Hill, N.J.”

At that time, The Times reported, “The bride, 30, is a social worker and career development and education liaison in the education office for the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families. She develops programs for children in the juvenile-justice, foster-care and mental-health systems.”

The groom, according to The Times, was 45 and “an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia. He is also an assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery and a director of the Herbert Kean Center for Facial Aesthetics there. He graduated from Rutgers University and received a medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. He also received a Ph.D. in cell and developmental biology from the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey.”

5. Ashley Has Ended Up in News Headlines Due to Drugs

According to Washington Examiner, when she was 17, Ashley was arrested for marijuana possession but charges weren’t pursued.

A decade later, a supposed friend of hers tried to sell the New York Post a hidden camera video that allegedly showed a woman resembling Ashley using cocaine, Examiner reported.

At Tulane University, she was known as a “party girl,” according to The New York Post.

