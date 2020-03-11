Chelsea Manning Hospitalized Following Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning was hospitalized following a suicide attempt on Wednesday, according to Gizmodo reporter Dell Cameron. Manning, an American activist, and whistleblower was set to appear in court on Friday.

The 32-year-old was being held at the Alexandria detention center after refusing to testify against Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange, as reported by The Guardian. For each day that Manning refused to testify before the grand jury, she was being fined $1,000. As of February 19, she’d amassed about $230,000 in fines.

Manning previously spent seven years in military prison for her involvement in the Wikileaks scandal. She was sent to jail again in March 2019, and in May 2019 for refusing to testify. She told Judge Anthony J. Trenga of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, “I would rather starve than change my principles in this regard.”

Manning Previously Sparked Worry That She Was Planning To Commit Suicide In May 2018

The former U.S. soldier previously sparked worries that she was contemplating suicide last year, after sharing a series of disturbing tweets. In one of the since-deleted tweets she wrote, “I’m sorry, I tried. I’m sorry I let you all down – I’m not really cut out for this world – I tried adapting to this world out here but I failed you. I couldn’t do this anymore. I can take people I don’t know hating me but not my own friends. I tried and I’m sorry about my failure.”

The second tweet included a photo that showed her two feet standing high on a ledge with cars on the street below. She tweeted the picture with the simple caption, “I’m sorry.”

Afterward, someone took over Mannings’ Twitter account to reassure her followers that she was safe. From Mannings’ official account the tweet read, “Chelsea is safe. She is on the phone with friends, thank everyone for your concern and please giver her some space.”

