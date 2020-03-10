Corey Feldman Says 3 Men Molested Him As a Child In ‘My Truth’ Doc

Three years after first announcing the project, Corey Feldman‘s explosive documentary, My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys finally premiered. While it didn’t air as planned on March 9, 2020, due to technical difficulties, the film was able to stream for those who previously bought tickets on March 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

In My Truth, Feldman did as promised. The former ’80s movie star not only named Charlie Sheen as Haim’s alleged rapist in the movie, but the three men he says molested him as a child.

While Feldman, 48, has mentioned these names before, he further details his sexually abusive relationships with Marty Weiss, Alphy Hoffman, and Jon Grissom.

Directed by Brian Herzlinger, My Life‘s premiere kept being delayed after almost every traditional network turned down the film due to its highly controversial topic matter. Despite receiving death threats and needing to hire 24/7 armed security, Feldman self-funded the documentary in order to finally reveal the “wolf pack,” what The Goonies star calls this particular group of Hollywood pedophiles still working in the industry.

Feldman Has Admitted to Numerous Suicide Attempts In The Past

Feldman has said the effects of the sexual abuse he fell victim to as a child reverberated heavily into his adult life. After self-medicating with drugs and alcohol for years, he finally went to rehab and said he’s been sober ever since.

In 2017, shortly after launching a campaign to raise $10 million through his “TRUTH Campaign,” Feldman spoke candidly of his film project to Vanity Fair. He said, “I’ve had so much pain, so much anguish, and so much abuse in my life that most people probably would be dead.”

“There are so many times that I tried to kill myself as a child, so many times that I attempted suicide, so many times that I would sit there and wish and pray that somebody would just come by and knock me off. I used to think horrible thoughts all the time because I didn’t believe that I was worth existence. I really didn’t. I couldn’t understand why God kept me here.”

Even though “The TRUTH Campaign” never reached its $10 million goal, Feldman kept pushing the project forward, especially after the #MeToo movement. With allegations being made against Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, Feldman said, “It’s all connected to a bigger, darker power. I don’t know how high up the chain that power goes, but I know that it probably is outside of the film industry too. It’s probably in government; it’s probably throughout the world in different dark aspects.”

In an interview with EW in March, Feldman said after the documentary premieres, “I hope that people can finally go back and appreciate my work as an actor/ That would be nice if people would start recognizing me as a real actor as opposed to this kind of joke that people have made my name into for the last few decades. That would be the respectful thing, I guess.”

Feldman Named Jon Grissom, Marty Weiss & Alphy Hoffman As Alleged Sexual Abusers Prior To The Documentary’s Premiere

In his 2013 autobiography, Coreyography, Feldman did name one of his alleged abusers, albeit with a fake name. Legally, Feldman had to change the man’s name to “Ron Crimson” in his memoir but later confirmed on Dr. Oz that he was referring to Jon Grissom, who had small roles in the Feldman-Haim films, License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream.

That same year, Feldman went on The View to discuss the people whom allegedly abused him and Haim, an interview which has since gone viral following the #MeToo movement. Feldman said his abusers are “some of the richest most powerful people in the business,” to which Barbara Walters combated his story, “You’re damaging an entire industry,” she told him.

Corey Feldman- Hollywood Pedophiliathis was on abc the view, where Corey Feldman talks about Hollywood pedophilia 2014-04-06T05:55:04.000Z

Without using a pseudonym, Feldman also identified his former manager, Marty Weiss, as another one of his alleged abusers. Prior to the publishing of Feldman’s memoir, Weiss had pleaded no contest to two counts of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. Weiss was forced to register as a sex offender and sentenced to one year in jail.

Sitting down with Dr. Oz in 2017, Feldman named Alphy Hoffman is one of his alleged abusers. He claimed Hoffman, who ran the popular Alphy’s Soda Pop Club in the ’80s, sexually abused him when he was 14 years old.

READ NEXT: Joey Gugliemelli aka Sherry Pie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know