Chris Cuomo Has Coronavirus, He Confirms in Tweet

Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor and brother to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has coronavirus, he confirmed in a tweet on March 31, 2020.

In a tweet, Christopher Cuomo wrote, “Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus. I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills, and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united!”

He didn’t explain which people he’d been exposed to.

Here’s his tweet:

Cuomo is the younger brother of Andrew Cuomo, the New York governor whose regular press conferences have led to buzz that he could be a good presidential candidate. New York is a hotspot for the virus; Andrew Cuomo said in a March 31 press conference that New York recorded 332 more deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with a death toll of 1,550.

Asked about Chris, Andrew stated, “Everyone is subject to this virus. It is the great equalizer,” and said that his brother was his best friend and was strong and he expected he would recover fine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andrew Cuomo Recently Appeared on His Brother’s Show, Denying He Wanted to Run for President

I don't know why but I could watch this forever.pic.twitter.com/utRawEFP55 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 31, 2020

The day before Chris announced the diagnosis, Andrew Cuomo appeared on his brother’s show. Chris asked him whether he had presidential aspirations, and Andrew denied it, according to USA Today. “Let me ask you something. With all of this adulation that you’re getting for doing your job, are you thinking about running for President? Tell the audience,” Chris Cuomo, 49, asked.

“No. No,” Andrew responded. The video shows they were in different locations. The video clip above ends with Andrew saying his brother is a great interviewer.

Both Chris and Andrew Cuomo are the sons of former and now deceased New York Governor Mario Cuomo. According to Biography.com, Chris was born in 1970 in Queens, New York, and he was one of the five children Mario Cuomo had with his wife, Matilda.

Mario became New York’s governor when Chris was only 12 years old, and because his father was busy all of the time running the state, Andrew largely raised him, according to Biography.com, which explains that Andrew is 13 years older than Chris. Chris attended Yale University. He received a law degree from Fordham University and was a lawyer for a time. Chris then switched to journalism, which, Biography.com reports, displeased Mario. “My pop didn’t want me to go into journalism,” Cuomo recalled, according to Biography.com. “He used to say, ‘Why do you just cover these things? Why don’t you go out and do them?'”

Chris Cuomo & His Wife Have Been Married Since 2001 & Have Three Kids

Chris Cuomo has been married to Cristina Greeven Cuomo since 2001. They have three children together. She’s from New York and is editor of a lifestyle magazine, the Purist, which focuses on wellness.

“Wellness is no longer an indulgence, it’s a necessity,” her website says. “The time is right for a good cleanse. I’m not just talking about a juice cleanse, I’m talking about mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and yes, physically too. Our entire environment has become so toxic–from politics to pollution–people are looking for inspiration in their good health and good lives. It’s time to arm oneself against the cacophony coming from disparate places.”

She’s been showcasing stay-at-home fitness routines.

You can read more about Chris Cuomo’s wife here.

READ NEXT: Is Andrew Cuomo Married?