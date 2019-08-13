Cristina Greeven, Chris Cuomo’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Cristina Greeven Cuomo, 49, has been married to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo since 2001. They have three children together.

Greeven is a New York City native who also spent much of her childhood on Long Island. Like her husband, Greeven also works in the media. She is a magazine editor and recently launched her own lifestyle magazine called the Purist.

Greeven has not publicly commented on the confrontation her husband had with a man who apparently called the CNN anchor “Fredo.” On August 13, Greeven instead took to Instagram to promote a symposium her magazine was hosting in East Hampton, New York.

1. Cristina Greeven Cuomo is the Founder & Editor of the ‘Purist’ Magazine

Cristina Greeven Cuomo operates her business from home, her husband shared with the New York Times during a January 2018 profile.

Greeven is the founder and editor of “Purist,” which made its debut in 2017. The magazine has both print and online editions. The focus of the magazine is on physical and emotional wellness.

Greeven wrote in the “About” section of the website that she “became a student of nutrition and the mysteries of medicine” after becoming a mother. “Wellness is no longer an indulgence, it’s a necessity. The time is right for a good cleanse. I’m not just talking about a juice cleanse, I’m talking about mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and yes, physically too. Our entire environment has become so toxic–from politics to pollution–people are looking for inspiration in their good health and good lives. It’s time to arm oneself against the cacophony coming from disparate places.”

2. Cristina Greeven Cuomo Previously Worked as Editor-in-Chief For Magazines Owned by Modern Luxury

Cristina Greeven Cuomo has had a long career in print media. She previously served as the editor-in-chief of the magazines “Manhattan” and “Beach.” Both were published by the company Modern Luxury. As reported by the New York Post, Greeven was let go in November of 2016 when the company downsized and the majority of the magazines’ employees lost their jobs.

Greeven’s professional background also includes working as the Creative Content Chief at a company called the Plum Network, according to her Linkedin profile. She also served as the Editorial Director of “Gotham and Hamptons Magazines at Niche Media Holdings, LLC,” according to an executive profile on Bloomberg.

3. Cristina Greeven Married Chris Cuomo in a Catholic Ceremony in 2001

Cristina Greeven and Chris Cuomo tied the knot on November 24, 2001. The New York Daily News reported at the time that the Catholic ceremony took place at the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Southampton, Long Island. The bride wore a dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Greeven was reportedly about a half-hour late to the ceremony. Her now-father-in-law, former Governor Mario Cuomo, joked to reporters outside the church, “If she doesn’t show up, you’ll really have a great story.”

4. Cristina Greeven Grew Up in New York City & Attended Cornell

Cristina Greeven grew up in New York City and Southampton, Long Island, according to her bio on the Purist website. According to her Facebook page, Greeven attended the Chapin School, an all-girlss school on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. She went on to Cornell University.

Greeven likes to share pictures of her parents, Regina and Rainer, to social media. Her parents got married in 1964. In a February 2018 post, Greeven posted a painted image of her parents with the caption, “Someone once wrote there is no love like a parent’s for their child, but there is also no love like a child’s for a parent, our teachers of unconditional love ❤️.”

Greeven also has a sister named Andrea.

5. Cristina & Chris Cuomo Have Three Children

Cristina Greeven and Chris Cuomo have three children: Bella, Mario, and Caroline. Greeven explained in a 2014 New York Times profile that she and her husband preferred to take their children out to their home on Long Island on the weekends. She told the newspaper, “I like the kids to be out in nature and New York City isn’t exactly the place you can let your kids run wild.”

The couple put their Southampton, Long Island home for sale in February of 2019. According to the Observer, the Cuomos bought the house in 2005 for $1.3 million. They reportedly found a buyer after a few weeks on the market and sold the house for the asking price of $2.9 million.