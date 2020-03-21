WATCH: Couple Gets Married From Officiant 5 Stories Above Due to Coronavirus

The United States is going through unprecedented times right now because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In past days and weeks, businesses and schools across the country have closed down, sporting leagues have suspended play and many individuals have become infected with the virus. But some Americans have remained optimistic and are making the best out of the situation.

A couple recently got married in Upper Manhattan by an officiant who is seemingly self-isolating in an apartment five stories above. Talal Ansari, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, posted a couple of videos on Twitter of the couple and the officiant.

Here are two videos of the ceremony as well as a picture of the couple:

just witnessed the most incredible thing. after being read a passage from “love in the time of cholera” from a marriage officiant 5 stories up, down below, these two souls were married on the streets of upper manhattan. what. a. coronavirus. moment. pic.twitter.com/8MBOj5VLlp — Talal Ansari (@TalalNAnsari) March 21, 2020

and here’s the first part of the ceremony pic.twitter.com/3AaMMSRFzs — Talal Ansari (@TalalNAnsari) March 21, 2020

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Laid Out New Restrictions on March 20

As reported by the New York Post, Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered a lockdown in the state of New York. On Sunday at 8 p.m., non-essential businesses in the state will be required to close.

Grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses and services will remain open. These measures have been enacted to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

During a press conference, Cuomo said, “We’re going to take it to the ultimate step, which is we are going to close the valve. Because the rate of increase in the number of cases portends a total overwhelming of our hospital system.”

He continued, “So we are going to put out an executive order today, New York state on PAUSE (Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone).”

