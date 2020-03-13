Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruises Close Due to Coronavirus

Disneyland and Disney World are temporarily closing their doors because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed beginning March 14 through the end of the month. We will monitor the situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies,” Disneyland wrote on Twitter.

Disney World also announced it was closing, saying in a statement, “We are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month,” the statement read.

News4Jax reported that Disney Cruise Line “will suspend new departures beginning Saturday, also through the end of the month.”

Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris hotels are remaining open for now, though.

According to CNN, Disney World has some 20 million visitors a year.

“These parks are iconic brands etched in the culture of America and every childhood,” Trip Miller, a Disney shareholder, told CNN Business. “To close assets of this scale around the world would speak to the seldom seen seriousness of this health threat.” Disney theme parks have also closed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, CNN reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Disneyland Wrote That There Were No Cases There But the Resort Was Closing as a Precaution

Update: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will be closed beginning March 14 through the end of the month. We will monitor the situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. For details, visit: https://t.co/CsRdJqYD6Z. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) March 12, 2020

“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month,” Disneyland wrote on its website.

“The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.”

The resort added: “Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries. Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at (714) 520-5050.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.”

CDC adds: “People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest). Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

