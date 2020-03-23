Former Miss Hawaii Positive For Coronavirus, Urges State to ‘Shelter in Place’

Former Miss Hawaii Jeanné Kapela tested positive for the coronavirus, she wrote in a Friday Facebook post. Now, she wants her home state to enact a mandatory “shelter-in-place” order for Hawaii residents and to close schools indefinitely, People magazine noted. As of Monday, schools in Hawaii are slated to reopen April 6, according to the Hawaii State Department of Education.

“While I was initially shocked about my test result, my shock has become deep concern for our state,” she wrote. “Now is the time to band together in common cause to prevent the spread of this illness on our shores.”

There Are At Least 56 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Hawaii

Kapela was crowned Miss Hawaii 2015 and went on to participate in the 2016 Miss America pageant. She claimed she was infected with the virus while traveling in New York, where she had been auditioning for the New York Jets dance team.

She wanted to get tested while in the Big Apple but was unable because of the shortage of tests. It wasn’t until she went back home to Hawaii that she was tested.

The 25-year-old has a minor cough but did not experience a fever or any other flu-like symptoms associated with the virus. She made sure to notify anyone she had been in contact with. “All appropriate measures are being taken to ensure their safety, though, luckily, none of them, including my family, are showing symptoms of COVID-19,” she wrote.

To protect Hawaiians moving forward, Kapela asked Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim to implement a 15-day stay at home order and stop all nonessential travel to and from the island. States like New York, Washington, Illinois, California and George have asked their residents to self-quarantine.

“Additionally, our state should close all schools indefinitely to protect teachers and our keiki, while quickly instituting a two-week quarantine for all travelers entering the islands,” Kapela wrote.

She noted how financially taxing the pandemic would be on workers. “When we help workers meet their basic needs, everyone prospers,” Kapela added. “Paid sick and emergency leave, access to childcare and family leave, increases to unemployment benefits, and the extension of loans to impacted local businesses are all measures that are vital in protecting economically vulnerable residents and public health.”

Worldwide over 341,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus and over 14,700 have died. In the U.S. alone, there are over 34,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and have been over 400 deaths.

Tom Hanks Was One Of The First Celebrities To Come Forward

Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Any Cohen, Debi Mazar, Kristofer Hivju are just some of the stars who have come forward with their positive diagnosis.

Hanks was one of the first celebrities who revealed they had coronavirus. On Monday, he updated fans, saying he and Wilson were doing well.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks, 63, tweeted Sunday night. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

“Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass,” he added. “We can figure this out.”

