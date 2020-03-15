HEB & Central Market Closing Early: New Hours Due to Coronavirus

As coronavirus cases grow in the United States and a national emergency has been declared in the country, businesses are finding ways to adapt. HEB has announced that it will be changing its store hours in response to employees’ and customers’ needs.

HEB & Central Market Hours Are Changing

HEB has changed its hours. Starting Sunday, March 15, all stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice, HEB announced on Friday. These hours include HEB, Central Market, Joe V’s, and Mi Tienda stores. The announcement came on the same day that Publix announced they would close at 8 p.m. every day too.

The change is to allow employees more time to restock shelves.

HEB said in an official statement: “While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed. This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.”

On top of this, there will be reduced services in HEB’s deli, bakery, and floral departments so they can focus on the products that are in high demand. It’s unclear at this time when HEB will return to its regular hours and services.

The announcement about changing store hours came shortly after HEB decided to modify hours in the Houston area. They ultimately decided to make the changes chain-wide and not region-wide.

HEB Pharmacy Hours Are Also Changing

HEB pharmacy hours will also be changing starting on Monday, March 16. Most will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. A 24-hour location in Austin will also be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting March 14.

A few will continue their regular hours when those hours are shorter than 8-8. Here are the hours of other HEB pharmacies:

Falfurrias: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aransas Pass: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gatesville: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Port Lavaca – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mexia – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pearsall – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

San Antonio MARC (8300 Floyd Curl Dr.) – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carrizo Springs – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Odessa (540 W. 5th) – 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Specialty – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wimberley – 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HEB is also closing all of its restaurants temporarily so other parts of the store can be better staffed. This includes “True Texas BBQ, Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing and The Roastery Meyerland,” HEB said in a statement.

Expect reductions in Showtime and Cooking Connection stations too.

Fuel Station Hours Won’t Change

HEB convenience stores will continue to operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fuel stations will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with pumps being open 24 hours for those using credit cards.

HEB has also implemented purchasing limits on certain products. This includes the following at HEB locations:

Chicken – 2 units per transaction

Ground Beef – 2 units per transaction

Toilet Paper – 2 units per transaction

Paper Towels: 4 units per transaction

Water (including Baby) – 2 multipacks and 2 gallons per transaction, total of 4 items

Eggs – 4 units per transaction

Pasta – 4 units per transaction

Pasta Sauce: 4 units per transaction

Rice – 4 units per transaction

Canned Soup – 8 units per transaction

Canned Vegetables – 12 units per transaction

Canned Beans – 6 units per transaction

Dried Beans – 4 units per transaction

Bread – 4 units per transaction

Milk – 4 units per transaction

Powdered Milk – 2 units per transaction

Disinfecting & Antibacterial sprays/wipes – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Liquid Bleach – 2 units per transaction

Hand sanitizer – 4 units per transaction (including Baby)

Hand soap – 4 units per transaction

Hydrogen Peroxide – 4 units per transaction

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/wipes – 4 units per transaction

Latex Gloves – 4 units per transaction

Face Masks – 2 units per transaction

The following purchasing limits are in place at Central Market locations: