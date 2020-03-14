Publix Stores Closing: New Hours for Grocery Chain Amid Coronavirus Chaos

It’s been a devastatingly crazy week as America bands together to fight and minimize the pandemic spread of coronavirus. After President Trump officially declared the U.S. to be in a state of “national emergency” on Friday, numerous businesses like Publix grocery stores, which has over 1,200 stores across America, are scrambling to find ways to shift protocols in order to make things safer for both employees and buyers.

As stated on Publix’s Facebook page, the earlier closing time allows employees to restock shelves and sanitize stores.

“To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice.”

Those most affected by the new Publix hours are people based in Florida, where the national chain has 809 stores, Georgia, where there’s 180 stores, and Alabama, which has 77 stores. Found in 1930, Publix has since become the largest employee-owned supermarket chain in America, employing over 200,000 workers.

One of their employees commented on Publix Facebook post writing, “I’ve been working at Publix almost 30 years now and this is the first time I’ve ever seen us close early unless it’s a hurricane or snow. I totally understand though because we are trying to keep everything clean and stocked as best we can. These extra 2-3 hrs is a great way to do all of this. God bless Publix.”

A grateful customer wrote, “The individuals who come in and bust there buns to get trucks unloaded and shelves restocked. Customer service who handles all of your questions and they do a great job! Be nice to them. Kudos to all of you at Publix for doing such an amazing job!!! Keep smiling! Thank you!!!”

Whatever Publix is doing seems to be working because they reportedly still have shelves filled with supplies and food. “Thank you Publix for doing such a good job keeping your stores stocked!” a customer shared on Facebook. “I’ve heard horror stories about shortages in other stores, but my local Publix stores have had almost everything available every time I go. Publix is the best!”

There Is Currently No Direct Correlation Between Food & Coronavirus

Because the coronavirus is new, scientists don’t yet a full profile on the COVID-19 strain, but thus far, according to the CDC, “Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”

According to the National Restaurant Organization, there is currently no immediate issue of the U.S. running out of food. As stated on their website, “It is still unknown if or how the coronavirus will impact the foodservice supply chain. Many organizations and researchers are monitoring developments.”

What people can be cautious about when it comes to COVID-19 is being out in public places. Dr. Kristen Gibson, an associate professor of Food Safety and Microbiology at the University of Arkansas, tells Heavy, “Coronavirus can be spread in a public restaurant as it can be spread in any public space. If there is an infected person in that space then both person to person transmission can occur as well as transmission from a contaminated surface if someone touches it and then touches their mouth, nose, etc.”

