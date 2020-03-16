Idris Elba Announces That He Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

On Monday, Idris Elba revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

In a video uploaded to his social media page, the 47-year-old shared, “This morning, I got some test results back for Coronavirus, and it came back positive… And it sucks.”

He continued, “I’m doing okay. I don’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive. I found out last Friday they tested positive. I quarantined myself and got tested immediately. I got the results back today.”

Within minutes, the post had garnered over 25,000 ‘likes’ on Instagram.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Elba Posed for Pictuers With Sophie Gregoire Trudeau on March 4

Although Elba did not name the person who he was with who tested positive for the virus, those who follow the actor closely are aware that he posed for pictures with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau last week.

According to Business Insider, both Trudeau and Elba attended a huge event at London’s SSE Arena, Wembley, on March 4. Grégoire Trudeau announced on Thursday that she tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Elba Joins a List of Actors Who Have Also Tested Positive for the Virus

The British actor joins a list of celebrities who have tested positive the last week, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.