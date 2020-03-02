Suzy Welch, Jack Welch’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Suzy Welch was Jack Welch’s wife. The couple married in 2004 after first meeting in 2001.

On March 2, 2020, CNBC first reported that Jack Welch had died at the age of 84. The report said that Welch had passed away at his home on the night of March 1, surrounded by his family, including his wife. Suzy, 61, told the network that her husband passed away due to renal failure.

Suzy, who has four children from a previous marriage to Eric Wetlaufer, is a successful business author in her own right. Welch was married twice before his nuptials with Suzy. Between 1959 and 1987, Welch was married to Carolyn B. Osburn and between 1989 and 2003, Welch was married to Jane Beasley.

Suzy’s 2009 book, “10-10-10: A Life Transforming Idea,” was a New York Times bestseller. Suzy co-authored the books “Winning” in 2005 and “The Real-Life MBA” in 2015 with her husband. Suzy is a co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, Suzy hosts her own show on CNBC, “Get to Work.” On her Twitter page, Suzy jokes in the bio section that she is, “Jack’s wife.”

1. Suzy’s Father Was an Architect Who Moved the Family From Town-to-Town in an Attempt to Make it as an Architect Professor

Suzy was born Suzanne Spring in Portland, Oregon, in 1959. Suzy was raised in New England and New York. She would go on to graduate from Harvard Business School as well as Harvard and Ratcliffe College. Suzy told Boston Magazine in a 2006 feature that her father was an architect who regularly moved the family from town-to-town in a bid to make it as an architecture professor.

2. Suzy Cites the Work Advice, ‘Be Where You Are,’ as the Best Advice She Ever Received

Suzy told CNBC in 2019 that while she was working as a reporter and raising four young children, her boss at the time, also a working mother, gave her what she regarded as life-changing advice. Suzy says the advice was, “Be where you are.” Suzy went on, “When I was at the office, my mind was moving the kids from school to play dates. I was texting the babysitter. I was sneaking in a call to the math tutor. When I was home, let’s just say bedtime was an exercise in reading Dr. Seuss out loud while editing stories in my head. Suddenly, I had a radical new discipline — and it is a discipline — of being present in the moment, of living one life at a time, each one fully.”

3. Suzy Is a Vegan & Was an Early Investor in Beyond Meat

Suzy Welch with Special Guest Jack WelchSuzy Welch, author, commentator, and business journalist, discusses her decision-making philosophy, which is outlined in her newest book, 10-10-10: A Life-Transforming Idea. The 10-10-10 method examines the consequences of a decision after ten minutes, ten months, and ten years and allows the decision-maker "to strategically and proactively make decisions based on values," she says. Hosted by School of Management on April 28, 2009. 2010-04-09T22:36:37.000Z

Suzy is a passionate animal rights activist and was one of the early investors into Beyond Meat, the meat-alternative. Suzy maintains a vegan diet. Suzy told Nantucket Magazine in May 2019 about her decision to become vegan saying, “Look, there are all different types of vegans, and I support them all. Some people become plant-based for their health, others for climate change. But for me, it was about my love for animals as part of God’s creation, and my sadness especially for the agonizing existence of farmed animals, which is in such stark contrast to the Biblical imperative for loving dominion. Because of my non-profit work, I came to see all those videos that nobody wants to see – you know, the ones that you see a little bit of and then click away. And at a certain point, I just thought, I can’t walk around claiming I love mercy and compassion and participate in this anymore; I just can’t. So I stopped eating animals.”

4. Suzy & Welch Met Each Other When She Was Interviewing Him for the Harvard Business Review

Suzy told the Harvard Crimson in June 2006 that she met Welch in October 2001 when she was due to interview him for the Harvard Business Review. Shortly afterward, Suzy and Welch went for lunch, which was the “longest in the history of mankind,” and dinner on the same day. The day after that, Suzy says she told her editor to pull the article she had written on Welch before resigning. Suzy says, “I was fired. They would tell you I resigned. Whatever, I left.”

5. Suzy & Jack Welch Would Regularly Read the Bible Together

Jack and Suzy Welch on success in business and lifeBest-selling authors Jack and Suzy Welch are back on bookshelves with their second collaboration in a decade. In "The Real Life MBA," the one-time General Electric CEO and his wife, a former Harvard Business Review editor, explore what it takes to be a better leader. The Welches sit down with Gayle King to discuss the success of their partnership in both business and marriage. 2015-04-15T13:09:39.000Z

Suzy says that she and Welch read the Bible together as a demonstration of their shared faith. Suzy told Nantucket Magazine that early in their relationship, Welch asked her to explain her faith to him. Suzy says, “So we started a conversation with each other and our pastor, and we took two years to read the Bible together from the first page to the last. It was a great journey of learning for both of us. Lots and lots of debates and discussions about what it meant. We haven’t stopped talking about it yet.”

