Patriots Reportedly Interested In Athletic Boise State Offensive Tackle

For the past few weeks, most of the talk around the New England Patriots has centered around Tom Brady’s situation, his departure, and a host of other players who have left in free agency, been traded, or signed.

With most of the big-name free agents already accounted for, the discussion is beginning to shift to the NFL Draft, which is set to take place from April 23-25.

Several changes to the original format will be made due to the impact of the Coronavirus in the United States.

The quarantines and shelter-in-place orders have led NFL teams to explore alternative ways to interview and speak with prospects.

Patriots FaceTime With Ezra Cleveland

Ezra Cleveland, a highly touted offensive tackle out of Boise State spoke to several teams via FaceTime, per NFL Draft analyst Justin Melo, and the Patriots were one of them.

Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland has held pre-draft FaceTime meetings with the #Colts, #Patriots, #Cardinals and #Falcons recently. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 26, 2020

When you consider all of the factors, there is an obvious fit for Cleveland in New England.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Patriots Have a Huge Need on the Offensive Line

The New England O-Line is in a major state of transition. Starting center David Andrews missed all of 2019 with blood clots. His replacement, Ted Karras, who played well in his stead, just bolted for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The Patriots franchise-tagged Joe Thuney, but could elect to trade him to open up some needed cap space. In another potential cap-saving move, the Pats could release right tackle, Marcus Cannon.

However, if they do, the team would likely be relying heavily on the readiness of 2019’s third-round pick Yodny Cajuste, who is talented but missed all of what would have been his rookie season with an injury.

Needless to say, the Patriots don’t just have a need for a talented prospect like Cleveland, but the team simply need bodies on the O-Line.

Ezra Cleveland’s Athleticism and Draft Stock

Cleveland is 6’6″ and weighs 311 pounds, but despite his size, he ran an eye-popping 4.93 40-yard dash and bench pressed 225 pounds 30 times. Because of his athletic gifts, some see Cleveland as a second-round talent, others have projected him to fall into the third day.

“I think someone in the league will overdraft him in the second or third round because of the speed, but he has no power,” said an area scout who covers Boise State. “I wouldn’t take him there. He’s a fifth-round pick, at best, for me.”

The Patriots likely arent concerned with other teams’ grades since they have been the masters of finding late-round depth throughout the Bill Belichick era. While the team probably won’t pull the trigger on Cleveland in the first round, he might be a fit for one of the Patriots’ three third-round picks.

Perhaps there is a second version of the mock draft below in order.

READ NEXT: Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft Addresses Holes At LB And QB Depth