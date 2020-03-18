Besides Tom Brady, Which Departing Player Will the Patriots Miss the Most?

The 2020 New England Patriots will look significantly different than the 2019 team that again won the AFC East, but was upset in the first round of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans. As most know, future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady will not be returning to the team for his 21st season. Instead, Brady is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as early as Wednesday.

Obviously, the loss of Brady is the departure that will have the biggest impact on the team. However, with so many others leaving as well, which of the other departing Patriots will the team miss the most?

Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy played a significant role on upper-echelon defensive units, and on two Super Bowl teams. He leaves the Patriots to join former Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores in Miami where the latter is now the head coach.

Losing Van Noy was inevitable as he had performed well enough to garner the kind of money the Pats wouldn’t be able or willing to pay.

Since Van Noy is exiting, his departure should equate to more playing time for Brandon King, who has been on the team the past four seasons. As effective as Van Noy was with the Pats, the depth and coaching should be sufficient to prevent the defense from faltering too much on the second level.

Elandon Roberts

Roberts was the second Patriots FA linebacker to head for the Dolphins after Van Noy. Roberts will be 26 when the season starts and he has all the makings of one of those late-round picks who blossoms into a high-level contributor. That’s the profile for several Patriots who have come through Foxboro during Belichick’s tenure.

Roberts hasn’t quite had his breakout season of yet, but he is headed into a show-me-your-worth, one-year deal with the Dolphins and Roberts is still in his prime, the 2020 season might be when he explodes.

All things considered, this will be a bigger loss than it may appear on the surface.

Jamie Collins Sr.

Collins signed with the Detroit Lions putting an end to his second stint with the Patriots.

The impact of his departure is similar to Van Noy. Collins was obviously a key contributor, but he will be 31 shortly after the 2020 season begins, and it’s likely the Pats could have replaced him with someone still on the roster, or with a rookie from the upcoming draft.

Collins has perhaps more name recognition, but in reality, he may be the easiest to replace.

Duron Harmon

In a cost-cutting move, the Pats will reportedly send Harmon to the Detroit Lions.

As much of an impact as Harmon had on the field as a solid contributor at strong safety, his leadership and positive attitude were arguably as valuable.

The Pats have Patrick Chung and a few others who play most of the snaps, as well as the draft as a resource. However, don’t underestimate the loss of Harmon’s intangibles.

Danny Shelton

The least expendable aspects of the Patriots defense might be its big uglies up front on defense. Shelton was a run-stuffing presence up the middle, but now he’s headed to the Lions with Collins and Harmon.

Shelton’s strength and ability to command attention from blockers freed up linebackers and safeties to shoot gaps and for the team to contain the opponent’s run game.

While Shelton isn’t necessarily on the same level as a run-stuffing defensive tackle like the Green Bay Packers’ Kenny Clark, who Pro Football Focus grades at 79.9 overall in 2019 (Shelton was a 71.6). Shelton is still a bit above average at his position.

The Pats are signing Bucs DT Beau Allen, so he could be a planned replacement.

#Patriots are signing former #Buccaneers DT Beau Allen: deal is for 2 years, $8m max total, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 18, 2020

Ted Karras

The Pats used the franchise tag on Joe Thuney to keep him in the fold. They tried to re-up with Karras, but he chose to leave for the Dolphins on a one-year deal that will pay him more in 2020 than the Pats offered, but less over the course of the deal.

The Patriots offered Ted Karras a two-year contract worth more total dollars than his one-year, $4M pact with the Dolphins. But the Pats' offer included less than $4M in 2020, so Karras makes more now and gets to free agency in 2021 when the cap could skyrocket. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 18, 2020

Karras filled in for David Andrews at center who missed all of the 2019 season with blood clots. If Andrews is unable to return or is slowed again by injuries, the team could be in a predicament at a key offensive position–especially with a new quarterback coming in to run the show.

It’s a little too early to definitively answer the question posed here, but Shelton and Karras would be my tentative picks.

