Jefferies CFO Peg Broadbent Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Jefferies Group CFO Peg Broadbent died from complications related to coronavirus, the company announced in a statement Sunday.

“We are heartbroken and grieve that our friend and colleague, Peg Broadbent, has passed away from coronavirus complications,” Jefferies CEO Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman said in a statement. “Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to Peg’s dear wife, Hayley, and their young children, Sebastian and Peg, as well as Peg’s older children, Anna, Sophie and Charlie, and all of Peg’s extended family here and in the United Kingdom.”

Teri Gendron was appointed as the interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer, Jefferies Group LLC said.

The statement continued:

“The loss of Peg is incredibly personal for us as he was a member of our own extended family. For over a dozen years, Peg has been our CFO and partner, and helped us build Jefferies from less than half its current size, and navigate through hard times and good times. He has also been a much-loved and respected leader to the incredible global team that provides the support, foundation and glue across our firm. But Peg was so much more. Part of what made Peg the great partner he was to all of us was his core humanity. No matter what the occasion, his decency, calmness and dry wit were always there, always making things better. We will miss him terribly. “We know Peg would want his passing to serve as a reminder to all of us of how much he cared for all of his friends at Jefferies and that our priority must be the health and happiness of our loved ones. May Peg’s memory be for a blessing for his family, for us and for all who loved him.”

Broadbent Joined Jefferies in 2007

Before his position as CFO with Jefferies, a financial services company and American multinational independent investment bank, Broadbent spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, where he served as the managing director and head of institutional controllers in investment banking, equity and fixed income.

In a 2007 announcement, Handler said he was “excited” to have Broadbent join their company. “He has the broad, hands-on experience in every aspect of our business that will make him an effective and valuable partner from day one,” Handler said in a statement.

Friedman added: “As we extend our firm globally, and broaden and deepen our business, Peg’s knowledge, relationships and experience will be vital to Jefferies’ ongoing success.”

Coronavirus Cases in the U.S. Eclipse 120,000

Globally, the coronavirus has led to more than 30,000 deaths, CNN reported. Italy has been one of the worst affected areas, with 10,000 people dying from the virus. The U.S. has now surpassed Italy and China with the most cases in the world.

Nearly 125,000 across the country have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, the New York Times reported. Currently, there is not a vaccine for the disease and it could take up to 18 months for doctors and scientists to find one.

U.S. President Donald Trump backed down on Sunday after saying the day before he might issue a quarantine for New York, which has more than 52,000 cases. Instead, he said a “strong travel advisory” would be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, the BBC reported.

