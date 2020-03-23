Robert De Niro Urges People to Stay Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

Robert De Niro emphasized how important it was for people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor made a video, which was shared online by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Hello, this is Robert De Niro. We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the other older people you love,” De Niro, 76, says in the clip.

He then gives a nod to his beloved role as Jack Brynes in Meet The Parents and warns, “I’m watching you.” The video has been shared on Twitter more than 10,000 times and received more than 37,000 likes.

Danny DeVito Speaks Out Too

I swear to god if any of you go outside and break Danny DeVito’s heart pic.twitter.com/Y6JcvWJ1Nw — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 23, 2020

Danny DeVito created a similar message. “I’m asking you from the bottom of my heart, all over the state of New York, stay home. I mean everybody. We got this virus, this pandemic — young people can get it and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know, I’m out of there,” DeVito, 75, said. “So Gov. Cuomo asked me to ask you, please, do us a favor — all of us. Stay home, not spread this virus around.”

Kylie Jenner Asks Millennials To Stay Home

It’s not just older celebrities asking their fans to hunker down during the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has been outspoken about social isolation. She joked that being pregnant helped her prepare for this moment, since she largely hid from the public while she was pregnant with her daughter, Stormi. The star didn’t reveal she had been pregnant until after Stormi was born.

After the Surgeon General pleaded with Jenner to speak out so younger people take self-quarantining more seriously, Jenner issued another message via Instagram stories.

“Hey guys, happy self-quarantine!” Jenner, 22, said on her Thursday Instagram Story. “I’m going on my ninth day.”

“The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the surgeon general this morning—even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders—he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

You might have it and not even know and infect other people,” the lip kit start continued. “It’s serious and the only way to slow it down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this.”

As of Monday, more than 341,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 14,700 have died. There are more than 34,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and have been over 400 deaths.

Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Colton Underwood, Any Cohen, Debi Mazar and Kristofer Hivj are just some of the notable people who have tested positive for the virus.

READ NEXT: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Give Reassuring Coronavirus Update