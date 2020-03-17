Vanessa Hudgens Criticized for ‘Heartless’ Message on Coronavirus

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of life in the United States. As of March 17, there have been over 4,000 cases in the U.S. and 75 deaths. Schools have closed in nearly every state and all major sports leagues are suspended. The White House recommended that public gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people to prevent the spread of the virus.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens took to social media to give her take on the coronavirus. Yashar Ali, a New York Magazine and HuffPost contributor, posted the video of Hudgens on his Twitter:

He captioned the video: “What a horrible and heartless message for you to share with the younger people who look up to you [Vanessa Hudgens].”

In the video, she said “till July sounds like a bunch of bullsh*t, I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus, I get it. I respect it, but at the same time, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable.” She finished the video by saying “I don’t know, maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

The Video Was Met With a Lot of Criticism Online, Including From Other Entertainers

Many people, including others in the entertainment industry, took to social media to voice their disappointment and criticism of Hudgens’ video. Actor James Woods said on Twitter:

He wrote: “Imagine you had vulnerable elderly relatives. Now imagine you had a brain and, more importantly, a heart. Then rethink this and delete it. And don’t talk for a while.”

Matt Oswalt, comedian and actor, also posted about it:

He said: “if you think that Vanessa Hudgens video is awful, right now she’s meeting with her PR team crafting a totally insincere bullshit apology and it’s totally gonna work. This time tomorrow she’ll be the ‘victim’ and everyone is gonna be apologizing for her. It’s gonna be so gross.”

Vanessa Hudgens Later Said Her Comments Have Been Taken Out of Context

Another Twitter user posted a follow-up video of Hudgens saying her comments were being taken out of context:

In her follow-up video on Instagram Live, she said: “yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realize today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time, it’s a crazy crazy time and I am at home and in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too: in full quarantine and staying safe and sane.”

She continued, saying “I don’t take this situation lightly, by any means. I am home. So stay inside, yall.”

