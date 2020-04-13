ABC News Anchor George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive for COVID-19

Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. He announced the news during Monday’s Good Morning America, and according to the news anchor, it was “no surprise” that he tested positive.

Stephanopoulos’ wife, bestselling author and actress Ali Wentworth, tested positive for the virus on April 1. During her battle with COVID-19, Stephanopoulos has been his wife’s caregiver, ABC News reports.

Wentworth was very sick with the coronavirus, which is in complete contrast to Stephanopoulos. On April 1st’s show, he said, “I never had a fever, never had [a] cough, never had shortness of breath, never had chills. Any of the classic symptoms you’ve been reading about.”

When trying to pinpoint potential signs that he had the coronavirus, Stephanopoulos said that several weeks ago he went to bed early with lower back pain. At the time he attributed it to a hard workout, and the pain went away to next morning. Several days later, Stephanopoulos had a “diminished sense of smell,” but that only lasted one day.

Stephanopoulos is in good spirits, and he continues his work as a news anchor for Good Morning America from his house.

Stephanopoulos Wife, Ali Wentworth, Shared Her Battle With COVID-19 on Instagram

Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth has had a completely different experience with the coronavirus. On April 1, Wentworth shared her fight with the coronavirus on Instagram:

In her caption, she said, “I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery.”

On April 13, she shared with her followers different products that helped her during the past few weeks, including zinc, chicken soup and orange juice.

It is important to note, Americans should always consult their doctor or local health officials for treating and mitigating symptoms of COVID-19.

Ali Wentworth Is Feeling Much Better and She Has Come Out of Isolation

On Monday, after Stephanopoulos revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Wentworth posted on Instagram to give an update on her battle with COVID-19. After 16 days, she has come out of isolation, and she shared her thoughts on the global pandemic.

She said:

Came out of 16 days of isolation. I am grateful for my health. It was a brutal and scary time. But I am one of the lucky ones. And as I continue to recover I am struck by what has become the dehumanization of this plague. People are dying. People are suffering. People are hungry. People are scared. We have to shed all ideological, religious, social, economic barriers and grabbed each other’s hands and move forward united. As people. We can isolate to help others, particularly the incredible health workers and all the courageous and selfless people on the frontlines, but that does not mean we should isolate our hearts. (I know my daughters are screaming that this is so cringeworthy). Grateful to be back to everything except laundry and dishes.

READ NEXT: Thea Trachtenberg: ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Dies on Easter Sunday