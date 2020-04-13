Thea Trachtenberg ‘Good Morning America’ Producer Dead

Thea Trachtenberg, a producer for Good Morning America, died early Sunday morning, ABC News reports. Trachtenberg worked on Good Morning America (GMA) for 20 years, and she was anchor George Stephanopoulos’ main producer.

Thea, who had fought cancer twice, was “battling serious heart and lung disease for some time,” according to a staff note from senior executive producer Michael Corn, Page Six reports. It is not believed that Thea tested positive for COVID-19.

Her cause of death has not been officially confirmed. Thea was 51 years old.

This story is still developing.

Trachtenberg Producer Many Major Interviews Over Her 20 Year Career With GMA

During a Good Morning America broadcast on Monday, George Stephanopoulos said she “was a force on this show. A mentor to so many on our staff and a colleague and friend with a biting wit, skeptical eye and a very big heart.”

Stephanopoulos said during the broadcast that Thea produced major interviews with top government officials, including presidents and prime ministers, as well as stars of Broadway, The Muppets and Mark Hamill.

The interview that Thea loved the most was with U2’s Bono, as she was a big fan. According to Stephanopoulos, Trachtenberg would come up to him every week asking when they would have Bono back on the show.

Below is Good Morning America’s tribute to Trachtenberg:

This morning we are celebrating the life of longtime @GMA producer Thea Trachtenberg – she was a force of nature as a producer, a colleague and a human being. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/HXlMQLOuVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 13, 2020

Trachtenberg’s Colleagues Share Their Thoughts About Her Passing

During the Monday morning GMA broadcast, anchor Robin Roberts said, “She was a mentor to so many on our staff.”

An emotional Roberts continued, “Her fellow colleagues really, really loved her. That’s what we should remember about Thea. Boy, she a big heart.” She also reminded her co-anchors that Trachtenberg was a great poet.

Roberts posted on Instagram after her morning broadcast:

In her post, she said, “Thea was extraordinary & one of the many talented ppl behind the scenes you at home are rarely blessed to see. 20 years at GMA is no small feat and as a former colleague appropriately said: “Thea is part of the bedrock of GMA..”

Another producer, Daisha Riley, said, “Thea set the bar when it came to producing… I learned how to write for [Good Morning America] watching Thea… and when my boss asked me where I want to see my career I would say… I want to be Thea.”

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?