Heartburn Drug Famotidine Investigated in Coronavirus Treatment Study

A clinical trial at Northwell Health in New York is testing whether a heartburn drug, famotidine, might have any positive effect on COVID-19 patients. The drug is used in some over-the-counter remedies for heartburn, like Pepcid, and is now being investigated as a possible coronavirus treatment. However, there’s a long way to go before we would know if it holds any promise.

Northwell Health in New York City has been testing famotidine as part of a clinical trial since April 7, Science Magazine reported. In the trial, patients with COVID-19 are receiving the drug intravenously in much higher dosages than the over-the-counter variety.

In total, 187 critical COVID-19 patients are enrolled, but the study hopes to enroll 1,174 people total over time.

Famotidine showed promise based on reports from China. Some models indicate it might bind to an enzyme in SARS-CoV-2, Science Magazine reported. But as with other potential treatments, it is simply not known yet if this will be a workable treatment or not. Kevin Tracey, who’s in charge of Northwell Health’s research system, told Science Mag that they’ll know in a few weeks if the treatment works.

Michael Callahan, an infectious disease doctor based at Massachusetts General Hospital, said he was investigating why some elderly but poorer people in China were surviving versus others of the same age, CNN reported. The doctors surmised that the famotidine they were taking for chronic heartburn might have played a role. However, the results weren’t statistically significant, Science Mag reported, so it still needs to be studied extensively.

The study was not announced when it first started because Northwell wanted to make sure they had a research stockpile rather than facing a shortage, Science Magazine reported. It took Northwell weeks to get half of the famotidine in sterile vials. Although they wanted to study only famotidine, the trial ended up needing to compare famotidine and hydroxychloroquine compared to hydroxychloroquine alone, in order to get enough participants. A control group would consist of patients treated earlier. Tracey told CNN that hydroxychloroquine might not be used in the study in the future.

Some people are having anecdotal success with the drug, Science Magazine shared. A 44-year-old woman who tested positive had a fever and was experiencing hypoxia. She took a megadose and the next morning, her oxygen levels were back to normal and her fever was gone.

Famotidine is used primarily as an acid reflux or heartburn medicine, but it’s also an antihistamine. It’s found in over-the-counter medicines like Pepcid in tablet or chewable form, Healthline reported. There’s also a prescription form that comes as a liquid suspension taken orally, plus an injectable form given only by healthcare providers. Famotidine reduces the acid in your stomach, which can help with GERD, syndromes where your stomach makes too much acid, or certain ulcers. It’s a histamine-2 receptor blocker that blocks H2 receptors in your stomach, which help release acid. It can have mild side effects like dizziness, constipation, headaches, and diarrhea. In rare situations, it can have serious side effects like heart rate or rhythm problems, muscle problems, neurological symptoms, liver problems, or skin problems.

Famotidine is already in shorter supply since another heartburn drug, Zantac, was pulled from the shelves by the FDA because of concerns of contamination, CNN reported.

Some supplies of the drug currently show as unavailable on Amazon, but it’s not known if this is because of the coronavirus news or because of Zantac being pulled. Some CVS and Walgreens locations are also out of stock.

There’s already been a low supply of Famotidine in some regions due to Zantac being pulled. At this time, it’s not clear if Famotidine works as a COVID-19 treatment and, if it does, it would be taken in the intravenous form at a much higher dosage than you get in the tablet form.

