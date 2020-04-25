Holcombe Road Fire Grows to Almost 24,000 Acres in Texas [MAPS]

A major wildfire in Texas started in Crockett County on April 19, 2020. It’s now nearly 24,000 acres in size, but fire officials are making headway on getting the fire under control. Despite the advances, Crockett County Commissioners still had to declare an emergency declaration due to the fire that will last for another week. Read on for details, updates, and maps.

The Holcombe Road Fire Is Nearly 24,000 Acres in Size & 40% Contained

The Holcombe Road fire is now 23,974 acres in size and 40% contained as of the morning of April 25, Inciweb reported. Although the danger from the fire isn’t past yet, this is a good sign that crews are getting the blaze under control.

The fire started on April 19 in Crockett County, with the Crockett County fire department and the Texas A&M Forest Service responding. The fire was very active on the first day and additional sources came in to help the next day on the 20th. Crews have been battling this fire for nearly a week. It’s now in both Crockett and Val Verde counties.

Inciweb noted on the morning of April 25: ” Ground crews continue to make progress building and improving containment lines. Aerial resources will be utilized again to assist ground crews.”

Here’s another look at the map.

The fire is located 32 miles north of the Rio Grande and 28 miles southwest of Ozona, Texas (as of the time it was 18,000 acres in size), Wildfire Today reported.

On Friday, 150 personnel from different agencies were fighting the fire, KSAT reported. Four firefighters from the New Braunfels Fire Department were also sent to West Texas to help battle the blaze. The firefighters were committing to as many as 14 days, with the possibility of extending their deployment there.

Here’s another map showing the fire’s location:

On Friday, Crockett County Commissioners extended an emergency declaration for another week due to the Holcombe Fire, The Ozona Stockman reported.

Photos of the Fire

Here are some photos of the fire.

Strong winds and dry weather played a role in helping the fire grow, along with thick brush and canyons that made it more difficult to battle the fire within. There have been no injuries, Ozona Stockman reported. A water tank has been set up to let helicopters full up on site and three airplanes have been dropping fire retardant on the area since April 20.

Here are more photos and videos of the fire.

Update: #HolcombeRoadFire in Crockett County is 21,043 acres and 25% contained. Crews continue to construct containment lines with added support from aviation resources. #txfire pic.twitter.com/21KBjVuxvp — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 24, 2020

RT KyleFD: Amazing video from our heroes deployed out at the #HolcombeRoadFire pic.twitter.com/2k4sDsQkI0 — Hays Fire Chiefs (@HCFCA1) April 24, 2020

2 heavy air tankers , helo continue targeted drops at #HolcombeRoadFire in west #Texas now est. 23,475 acres and 25% containment. Firefighters cred' with several direct saves on structures and cont. containment line work #txfire 🎥 Robyn Griffith (TFS)https://t.co/dkI9GnrwWT pic.twitter.com/OuiWjogYgh — MyTexasDaily.com (@mytexasdaily) April 25, 2020

After igniting back on Sunday, the #HolcombeRoadFire in west Texas has now grown to over 23,000 acres, and is only about 25% contained. Crews are working very hard to slow down the spread of this #fire#TXwx pic.twitter.com/jQz6RLz2XE — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) April 25, 2020

Here are a series of photos about the evening shift fighting the fire yesterday.

@TFSPittsburg and @TFSSanAugustine CAT D5K2 dozers with East Texas Initial Attack team working an evening shift #HolcombeRoadFire in Crockett and Val Verde County. #txfire pic.twitter.com/oGf6hZOSMJ — Pittsburg District – Texas A&M Forest Service (@TFSPittsburg) April 24, 2020

Austin Fire Department has also been helping. Here’s a tweet they shared yesterday, when containment was lower.

Yesterday’s efforts at the #HolcombeRoadFire in W. TX had AFD members working directly w/ air assets to call in drops for spot fires that crossed the established fire line. Now 25% contained, prep for a lg burnout op is today's goal. https://t.co/uSaynqWWNJ 📸 FS S. Oakley, AFD pic.twitter.com/gQA4LvnXZT — Austin Fire Dept (@austinfiredept) April 24, 2020

The fire’s cause isn’t known. Current fire behavior is light to moderate, with some increasing torching during the daytime when it gets hotter, Ozona Stockman reported.

