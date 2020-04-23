Jason Mitchell: ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Arrested in Mississippi

Actor Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday, and he is facing four felony charges. The news was reported by TMZ, and according to records obtained by the outlet, Mitchell was booked at Harrison County Jail on April 22.

Mitchell is facing two felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon and two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance. The actor was arrested after being caught with two guns, a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol, and a Glock 19 pistol.

A spokesperson for Mitchell told TMZ: “Jason is at home with his family right now, working on an amazing new project. News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason’s rights and allow him to tell his story.”

Mitchell Has Been Acting for Almost a Decade & He Is Best Known for His Role in ‘Straight Outta Compton’

Mitchell, who was born on January 5, 1987, in New Orleans, has almost a decade of acting experience.

His first time on the big screen was in 2011 when he played the role of a 7-Eleven cashier in the movie Texas Killing Fields. He then played Walter in the movie Contrand, which starred Mark Wahlberg, and J-Dog in Dragon Eyes, which was a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

In his career, Mitchell is best known for his role as Easy-E in the 2015 film Straight Outta Compton. He has also been featured in other movies, including Mudbound, Detroit and Kong: Skull Island.

Mitchell Has Won Almost a Dozen Acting Awards

According to his official IMDB page, Mitchell has been nominated over 20 times for an award, and he has won over ten times.

In 2016, Mitchell won the Rising Star Award during the San Diego International Film Festival. He also won the award for Breakthrough Ensemble at the 2015 Hollywood Film Awards alongside his Straight Outta Compton castmates.

During the 2015 Hamptons International Film Festival, Mitchell won the award for Breakthrough Performer for his role as Easy-E in Straight Outta Compton.

He also won multiple awards for his role as Ronsel Jackon in 2017’s Mudbound, including the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, Motion Picture during the 2018 Black Reel Awards, and the Best Ensemble award during the 2017 Black Film Critics Circle Awards.

