Michael Che’s Grandmother Dies of Coronavirus

Michael Che has revealed that his grandmother passed away from coronavirus on Sunday.

On Instagram, Che posted an “open letter” in which he writes, “Last night my grandmother passed away… I’m doing ok, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone. But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore.”

To date, it is his only post on Instagram.

During a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Che was asked who the funniest person he knows is. He responded, “My grandmother. She’s a bigot and hysterical.”

A number of famous celebrities have reached out to Che to offer their condolences. Chaunte Wayans, an actress and comedian from the Netflix special They Ready wrote, “This is so crazy. Sorry you have to deal with this… Sending you lots of love and healing vibes.”

Cecily Strong added, “Love you.”

