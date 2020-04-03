Giacinto Gorga Dead: Teresa Giudice’s Father Dies at Age 76

Ciacinto Gorga, the father of RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice, has died. He was 76.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star confirmed the news on social media, writing, “My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I. I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy.”

A cause of death has not been revealed. However, a rep for Giudice told Page Six that Gorga had been sick “for a while.”

Joe Gorga, Teresa’s brother, also mourned his father’s death on social media. He wrote, “I can’t believe he is gone💔 The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years.”

He Was Hospitalized in November for Pneumonia

Over the past few years, Gorga faced persistent health problems.

On April 2, Teresa asked fans to pray for her father. She wrote on Instagram that her dad was “struggling,” and made a plea for well wishes. “At this trying time I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….please send my fathers way. My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength.”

In November 2019, Gorga was hospitalized for pneumonia.

Joe Gorga told Page Six, “He has pneumonia. He’s alright. He’s not that bad, hopefully. He’ll be okay. So let’s see what happens.” At the time, Gorga had recently returned from Italy.

In October 2018, Giudice shared another photo while visiting her father in the hospital. She did not specify the reason for the hospitalization.

Then, earlier this year, Teresa revealed her father had been admitted to the hospital once again.

In a statement to People about the death, Teresa’s attorney, James J. Leonard, said, “Everyone is devastated. He was such a kind-hearted and loving man. He will be greatly missed by all of those who were fortunate to know him, but especially his children and grandchildren who absolutely adored him.”

His Wife Passed Away in March 2017

Gorga’s wife, Antonia, passed away on March 3, 2017, after a battle with pneumonia. She was 66.

During the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice tearfully shared, “My mother, she fought really hard. But the pneumonia was too hard for her… My mom, she was just the most caring, loving mom ever. And she only cared about my brother, me, and my dad. She was an amazing woman. She was pretty amazing.”

No comment has been made about whether Gorga’s passing was related to coronavirus, however, People reports that Gorga was practicing self-isolation with Giudice and her daughters in New Jersey.

