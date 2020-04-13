Some COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Are Arriving as ‘Pending’

People who are waiting for their much-needed COVID-19 stimulus check are reporting, in many cases, that the checks are arriving in their bank accounts now but are listed as “pending.”

What does this mean? It means the funds should be accessible shortly. According to Politico, people should have access to the money that’s pending by Wednesday, April 15, 2020. First, banks received a Treasury Department transmission; then, the IRS started processing that actual payment on Monday, and finally people will get the actual money “on Wednesday,” Politico reports. The “pending” notation is just part of the banking process between the Treasury Department and your bank. Some payments could clear sooner; in fact, some people say they already have access to their money, as the IRS is sending the checks out in waves, not all at once (due to how many there are.)

Some people have shared screenshots of the pending stimulus check transaction that also show an April 15 deposit date (funds accessible to use). The screenshots show the checks landing in those people’s accounts on April 13, meaning a two-day hold period before clearing.

My stimulus check is pending in my account today!! Sharing bc it never felt like it was actually happening til now. pic.twitter.com/bnfxEMXhnc — Cam Prince (@PrinceCamW) April 13, 2020

lol my stimulus check is pending in my acc. why did i think wed never actually get one pic.twitter.com/PxSUZuoNwA — gjones stan account (@makandcheeseplz) April 13, 2020

The checks are typically $1,200 for single people but are $2,400 for married people who file jointly (and can be more with children.)

Some people say (as of April 13, 2020) that they haven’t gotten their stimulus check yet; some people say they have and can already access it; and some people say that it’s in their account but “pending.” The IRS wrote on Twitter that it sent the first batch out on Saturday: “#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can,” the IRS explained. Thus, if your check is pending but your friend’s has arrived, it’s probably just because the IRS sent them out at different points.

When you you see your stimulus check as a pending incoming transaction and you’ve been on furlough for a couple weeks. #Stimulusdeposit #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/Nk8kkD2fO3 — Anthony Dretzka (@AnthonyDretzka) April 13, 2020

“I have a couple friends who say theirs are pending and 1 who has it in his account,” wrote one woman on Facebook. “Mine is pending,” wrote another woman, in a response to a query from this authot. “The amount shows up but says pending just like my direct deposit when I get my paychecks the day before payday.”

That was fast! Stimulus check is pending in my account. #Stimuluschecks — Michele Mullen (@MicheleMullen) April 10, 2020

According to GVwire, the Treasury Department “was expected to begin notifying banks of the incoming payments Friday (April 10),” and that takes a few days generally to complete, “meaning the money would finally become available to spend mid-week.” Thus, if it’s listed as pending in your account, it’s a good sign. It should only take a couple days to clear at the most. The hold isn’t going to be a long one.

Eligible taxpayers who filed income tax returns for either 2019 or 2018 will automatically receive an economic impact payment from #IRS. Parents will also get an additional $500 per child. https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V #COVIDreliefIRS pic.twitter.com/uqpd5v9YWc — IRS (@IRSnews) April 13, 2020

Politico reported on Thursday, April 9 that people with direct deposit will “get access to the money next week.” If you don’t have direct deposit, it’s a different story. The IRS will be mailing you paper checks, and they will start going out in early May, but it might take five months to get to people, according to Politico.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Revealed Their Stimulus Checks Are ‘Pending’ in Reports on Twitter

my stimulus check is pending in my checkings account oh my god 🥰🥰😭😭🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️🥺❤️🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/vfpmwgUqAP — violet (@dumpsterisland) April 10, 2020

Many people took to social media to indicate that their stimulus checks were in pending status in their bank accounts.

Coworker: My stimulus check is pending in my bank account. Me every 30 seconds: pic.twitter.com/JZVKqjFRp6 — Gherna Garage LLC. (@GhernaJames21) April 13, 2020

People posted memes to Twitter indicating their happiness that the stimulus check has (almost) arrived.

omg…… the stimulus checks are real….. mine is pending — Vicki (@VN_Vicki) April 13, 2020

Some people were almost in disbelief that the checks are real. “It’s not that I didn’t think the stimulus checks were real,” wrote one woman. “But like, mine hit my account today as a pending transaction and I’m already afraid to spend it for some reason? Like, anyone else feel like it’s somehow a trap?”

Note: It’s not. You don’t have to pay it back, and it won’t be taxed.

The IRS is clearly rolling the checks out in phases because not everyone’s seeing them yet.

Half my newsroom has their stimulus checks pending in their account and this is me on my PNC app pic.twitter.com/IubB1d9EOe — Toss a Coin to Your Witcher (@favabean05) April 13, 2020

The memes and jokes flew, even though to many the stimulus checks are a much needed boost to their bank accounts due to COVID-19 related issues.

Just one thing on my mind with that stimulus check currently pending… lol 😂👍 #babytiger #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/aLsjQRCVVy — Matthew Samuelson (@YoungCountryboi) April 13, 2020

Some people thought it was weird that the checks had holds on them at all. “I just wanna know why the stimulus checks are pending in our accounts. Y’all don’t trust the source of funds?” wrote one man on Twitter.

Who Qualifies for a Stimulus Check?

When people calling you telling you they #Stimuluscheck pending and yours aint. pic.twitter.com/xTYMi6aYyB — ᴺᴬᴼᴹᴵ🌙 (@Naeexxx) April 11, 2020

The IRS has provided a detailed breakdown on its website to help you figure out how much money you stand to get (if any). Some people won’t get economic stimulus checks at all. Those people are those who make too much money or who are counted as dependents on other people’s tax returns (such as college students whose parents declare them as dependents).

“The IRS is committed to helping you get your Economic Impact Payment as soon as possible,” the IRS explains. “The payments, also referred to by some as stimulus payments, are automatic for most taxpayers. No further action is needed by taxpayers who filed tax returns in 2018 and 2019 and most seniors and retirees.”

Who is eligible? This is what the IRS says about that:

U.S. residents will receive the Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 for individual or head of household filers, and $2,400 for married filing jointly if they are not a dependent of another taxpayer and have a work eligible Social Security number with adjusted gross income up to: $75,000 for individuals

$112,500 for head of household filers and

$150,000 for married couples filing joint returns Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between: $75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly The amount of the reduced payment will be based upon the taxpayers specific adjusted gross income. Eligible retirees and recipients of Social Security, Railroad Retirement, disability or veterans’ benefits as well as taxpayers who do not make enough money to normally have to file a tax return will receive a payment. This also includes those who have no income, as well as those whose income comes entirely from certain benefit programs, such as Supplemental Security Income benefits. Retirees who receive either Social Security retirement or Railroad Retirement benefits will also receive payments automatically.

Who likely won’t get a check? People whose adjusted gross income is greater than:

$99,000 if your filing status was single or married filing separately

$136,500 for head of household

$198,000 if your filing status was married filing jointly

Dependents, people without valid social security numbers, and “nonresident aliens” don’t qualify, the IRS says.

Find the IRS page on stimulus check eligibility here.

