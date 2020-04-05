Tiger at Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A tiger at a Bronx zoo has tested positive for coronavirus and several other big cats at the zoo are also showing symptoms. They appear alert and are expected to make a full recovery, officials said. Here’s what we know so far.

A four-year-old tiger tested positive for coronavirus at the Bronx Zoo, which is managed by the Wildlife Conservation Society, PIX 11 reported. She’s a female Malayan tiger named Nadia and is alert with mild symptoms, News 12 reported.

Her sister Malayan tiger named Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions are also showing symptoms. All the big cats seem to be doing well despite having mild symptoms of the virus.

The tiger was tested after being cared for by an asymptomatic infected person and showing symptoms like a dry cough. Natasha Daly of National Geographic said on Twitter that there were a total of six lions and tigers showing symptoms.

BREAKING: A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for Covid-19. 6 other tigers and lions at the zoo are also showing symptoms. Believed to have been infected by an asymptomatic zoo worker. All doing well. To my knowledge, this is the first animal to test positive in the U.S. — Natasha Daly (@natashaldaly) April 5, 2020

Daly added that she believes this is the first animal to test positive in the U.S. The positive test was confirmed by the Wildlife Conservation Society, she said.

Yes. The USDA and Wildlife Conservation Society (which manages the zoo) have confirmed. — Natasha Daly (@natashaldaly) April 5, 2020

News 12 reported that the test was also confirmed by the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory. In a news release shared by News 12, the zoo wrote:

We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus. Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.”

The zoo is managed by the Wildlife Conservation Society and the tigers live in the Tiger Mountain exhibit of the zoo. The zoo was already temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak.

You can learn more about the zoo on its website here and you can learn about the Tiger Mountain exhibit here. Here’s a video of some of the zoo’s Malayan tigers. It’s not known if these are the specific tigers affected.

The Zoo TV series on Animal Planet is about the Bronx Zoo. According to Animal Planet’s description, the Bronx Zoo is 10 miles from Times Square and covers 265 acres, with more than 6,000 animals and a dedicated staff of more than 500 people. The TV series also covers two Malayan tiger cubs at the zoo who were raised by zoo keepers. Season 4 of the series premiered on April 4.

There is no evidence that any animals have infected people in the U.S. or that any pets could infect people, the zoo noted.

