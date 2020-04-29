Tony Cushingberry: Suspect Arrested In Murder of Indiana Mail Carrier Angela Summers

Tony Cushingberry, 21, has been arrested in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service mail carrier Angela Summers. She was shot while delivering the mail along her regular route on April 27 in Indianapolis. She later died at the hospital.

Cushingberry was arrested on April 28. According to the Indianapolis police, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will decide on the exact charges. Police have not yet confirmed Cushingberry’s connection to the home on Denny Street where the shooting occurred.

Here’s what you need to know:

Report: A Witness Heard Summers Arguing With a Man About Mail Delivery Before the Shooting

Postal Service Worker Shot and KilledThe U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who shot and killed an Indianapolis mail carrier; Angela Summers. 2020-04-28T21:32:27.000Z

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police confirmed to Heavy that Summers was shot outside the home located at 422 North Denny Street around 4 p.m. on April 27. A neighbor told WTHR-TV that he saw a man approach Summers and argue with her about why he had not yet received his federal stimulus check. Summers told him that his mail service would resume once he agreed to secure his dog. The witness said the argument escalated, leading Summers to use pepper spray against the man. The witness said the man shot Summers before running away.

The National Association of Letter Carriers has confirmed that Summers had been having issues with a customer over his dog. NACL Indianapolis branch president Paul Toms told WISH-TV the postal service sent three warning letters asking the homeowner to restrain the dog, which had been routinely attacking Summers as she tried to deliver the mail. When the homeowner did not comply, the USPS stopped delivering to the address and instructed the customer to pick up the mail directly from the post office. Toms said the mail service was suspended either April 12 or 13.

Summers also posted on Facebook about her interactions with the residents. Two days before her death, Summers wrote on social media that a woman at the house threatened physical violence against her for using mace against the dog, and yelled at Summers to deliver the mail. Summers added that she felt unsafe.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation into Summers’ murder, along with the Indianapolis PD and the FBI. A $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction was offered.

A Teenager At the Home On Denny Street Said She Heard a Loud Bang & Called 911 After Finding Angela Summers On the Front Porch

The person who called 911 after Summers was shot was a teenage girl who lived at the home on Denny Street. Alondra Salazar told the Indy Star she had been napping on the couch when she heard a loud bang.

Salazar said she first looked through the peephole before opening the front door. She said Summers was bleeding on the front porch. Pepper spray, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and mail items were laying beside her. Salazar said she called 911 and held Summers’ hand as they waited for the ambulance to arrive. Salazar said Summers talked about her daughter but was struggling to breathe.

Tony Cushingberry’s connection to the Denny Street address is unclear. Property records for Marion County show a man, whose last name is also Salazar, is one of two owners of the two-bedroom house.

This post will be updated.