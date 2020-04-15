Wisconsin Police Shoot Armed Man Who Went to Hospital for Treatment

Police in Waukesha, Wisconsin shot and killed a man armed with a handgun in the parking lot of Waukesha Memorial Hospital near the emergency room, where they say it appeared he had initially gone for “treatment.” They say that he pointed the weapon at officers.

After shooting the man, officers brought him into the emergency room, but it was too late, and he died at the scene.

The police shooting unfolded in the early morning hours of April 15, 2020. Police did not say what type of treatment the man was seeking. Heavy has asked the police public information officer whether the man was trying to go to the ER for COVID-19 treatment or something else, and this story will be updated if response is received. Waukesha, Wisconsin is a suburban city located a few miles from Milwaukee.

Police said that they initially responded on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at approximately 1:30 a.m. to Waukesha Memorial Hospital, 725 American Ave., “for a report of a man with a gun in the parking lot.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say the Suspect Pointed a Gun at Officers Near the Entrance to the Emergency Room

BREAKING: Fatal officer-involved shooting at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Police were called for reports of man with a gun in parking lot, who pointed it at officers. @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/CK4hVZMXVo — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) April 15, 2020

The Waukesha police press release describes a tense confrontation outside the emergency room between responding officers and the unidentified man.

“Officers located a suspect armed with a handgun near the entrance to the Emergency Room. Hospital security began to initiate their lockdown protocols as officers made contact,” the release says.

“Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by engaging in dialogue with the suspect. The initial information that officers had was that the suspect was at the Emergency Room for treatment. Additional law enforcement agencies responded to assist,” it continues.

“The officers utilized crisis intervention techniques and repeatedly asked the suspect to drop the gun, but he continued to ignore their requests. During the dialogue, the suspect’s behavior changed, and he suddenly pointed the gun at officers. Based on this imminent threat officers were forced to discharge their firearms striking the suspect. Officers immediately provided medical attention to the suspect by bringing the suspect into the Emergency Room.”

Police say a firearm was recovered on scene. “The involved officers’ experience ranges from three to twelve years on the Police Department. No officers or other personnel were injured during this incident,” the release added. Police have not released the officers’ names, either.

“The suspect is deceased. We are not looking for any other persons of interest,” they added. “The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team, with the City of Wauwatosa Police Department as the Lead Agency, is conducting the investigation. In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation and respect the judicial process, we will not be responding to any questions at this time. More details will be released as the investigation moves forward.”

Police continued: “Initial information shows that the officers acted within state statutes and department policy, and fulfilled the Mission of the Waukesha Police Department, ‘A Pledge to Serve with Integrity, Honor and Courage.'”

You can learn more about the Waukesha Police Department here. You can learn more about ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital here. It’s the major hospital located in the City of Waukesha.

