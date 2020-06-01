Bogdan Vechirko Accused of Driving Tanker Truck Through Minneapolis Crowd

Bogdan Vechirko has been named as the truck driver accused of driving a tanker truck through a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis, Minnesota on the I-35W bridge. No protesters were injured.

Jail records for Hennepin County show that Bogdan Vechirko is 35 years old and was taken into custody at 8:58 p.m. on May 31. His address is given as Otsego, Minnesota. Campaign finance records, which you can see later in this article, show that he has donated money to support Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee. Here’s his jail booking record:

Vechirko is being held without bail and was arrested for assault. KTSP-TV reported that authorities had confirmed that Vechirko was the trucker in question.

Here’s what you need to know:

Protesters Pulled Vechirko From the Tanker Truck

BREAKING: Tanker truck plows into crowd of demonstrators on Minneapolis highway. Protesters scrambled as truck battled toward them. pic.twitter.com/Q5cTF9AGB2 — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 31, 2020

The crowds in the road parted suddenly and a giant tanker truck drove down the road. The truck drove toward the crowd but it had already parted. Protesters then surrounded the truck.

“Very disturbing actions by a truck driver on I-35W, inciting a crowd of peaceful demonstrators. The truck driver was injured & taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is under arrest. It doesn’t appear any protesters were hit by the truck. #MACCMN,” the Minnesota Department of Public Safety wrote on Twitter.

Here is a video of the semi truck that comes in through protesters on 35 w bridge in MN. This road was supposed to be closed. Peaceful protesters were protesting. pic.twitter.com/eUWhXm6Zr9 — MN Crystal Fleischman Yang Gang☂️🧢🦄🤑🥰 (@CrystalFleisc10) May 31, 2020

Protesters then chased the man’s truck down the street, eventually climbing on it and yanking him out the door, where he was surrounded, and chaos ensued.

Police eventually got Vechirko out of the crowd. DPS Commissioner John Harrington told CBS Minnesota that about 5,000 to 6,000 people were on the bridge when the truck came through. The interstate was closed. “It was one of the most dangerous things I’ve ever seen,” Harrington said, according to the television station.

Vechirko Worked for a Trucking Company as an Independent Contractor

Breaking News: At a Minneapolis protest a man in the semi truck plowed thru the crowd.

The protesters got the guy out of the truck & jumped him.

Police maced the crowd & got the driver.

It is believed the driver is in police custody.#minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/a95gCfp5Q2 — ~Marietta (@_MariettaDavis) May 31, 2020

According to KTSP, Vechirko is an independent contractor who was working for Ken Advantage, a trucking company.

“Our hearts go out to all those who are grieving the events of this past week,” read part of a statement issued by the company, according to the television station, which added that the company is cooperating “fully with the investigation.”

A tanker on 35W bridge drove on during #GeorgeFloyd protest in Minneapolis @kstp pic.twitter.com/i5XLlxNAoE — Eric Chaloux (@EChalouxKSTP) May 31, 2020

Authorities announced: “The Minnesota State Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are jointly investigating what happened with the semi that drove into demonstrators tonight on I-35W. The incident is being investigated as a criminal matter. We will share more when we have it.”

Vechirko Gave Money to Support Donald Trump & the Republican National Committee

Bogdan Vechirko of Minnesota gave $100 to the “Trump Make America Great Again Committee.” He was listed as not employed. The donation came in October 2019. That’s according to federal campaign finance donation information. According to Trump’s campaign donation page, “Trump Make America Great Again Committee…is a joint fundraising committee composed of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. and the Republican National Committee.”

The FEC site also says that Vechirko twice donated to the Republican National Committee in 2018, in the amounts of $115 and $100.

The protest he’s accused of driving through was in memory of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died after a Minneapolis police officer restrained him with a knee to the neck. That officer, Derek Chauvin has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter; three other officers at the scene have also lost their jobs. Protests and riots subsequently broke out in Minneapolis and throughout the country.

Today I witnessed pure evil. Thousands and thousands of protestors were PEACEFULLY marching the streets to demand #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and a gas truck came barreling through the crowd. Pray to whoever you pray to for us all. #BlackLivesMatterMinneapolis #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/M4mjHROxD0 — Zachary Donald (@ZachDPfeil) May 31, 2020

A man named Zachary Donald wrote on Twitter, “Today I witnessed pure evil. Thousands and thousands of protestors were PEACEFULLY marching the streets to demand #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and a gas truck came barreling through the crowd. Pray to whoever you pray to for us all. #BlackLivesMatterMinneapolis #blacklivesmatter.”

Vechirko Has a Criminal History in Minnesota

Vechirko has a criminal history in Hennepin County.

In the most serious case, he was accused of “emergency telephone calls – communicate interfere with 911 call” and domestic assault, a misdemeanor in which the defendant was accused of committing an act “to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.” Court records say he ended up being convicted only of disorderly conduct in that case.

He was also accused of failing to display registration on a snowmobile, seatbelt required of driver and fail to produce proof of insurance.

He has no criminal history in the county where he’s listed as currently living.

