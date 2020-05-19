WATCH: Costco Employee Tison Confronts Customers Over COVID-19 Mask Rule

A video has gone viral on social media showing a Costco employee named Tison telling two customers that they have to follow Costco’s mask-wearing policy. The video has been widely shared on Twitter, with many users tweeting to Costco and telling them that Tison needs a raise.

Costco has made face coverings a requirement as of May 4, which “covers their mouth and nose at all times while at Costco.” The company states that this does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those who are unable to wear a face mask for medical reasons.

It’s unclear at which Costco location this video was filmed. Heavy has reached out to the company for a statement but did not immediately hear back.

The video can be viewed here:

Tison Tells Customers That They Must Wear a Mask Due to the Company Policy

The video is filmed by the customer, and it starts with him telling Tison: “I just put you on my 3,000 follower Instragam feed.” At that point, Tison gives a wave and responds, “Hi everyone! I work for Costco and I’m asking this member to put on a mask cause that is our company policy. So you either wear the mask, or—”

The customer cuts in and says, “And I’m not doing it cause I woke up in a free country.” Tison then takes the cart from the customer and starts pulling it away, prompting the customer to ask if he’s just going to take his cart “full of stuff” away. Tison tells the customer, “Sir, have a great day. You are no longer welcome here in our warehouse. You need to leave.”

As Tison walks away, the customer says, “he’s gonna take the cart away cause he’s a p***y little b**ch. There he is, walking away with all my stuff.” He continues, “Cause I’m not a f***ing sheep.”

Twitter Users Are Praising Tison For His Actions & Saying He Needs a Raise

Many Twitter users took to the platform to share their thoughts on the situation and Tison’s reaction to the customer. One person posted: “way to go Costco and Tison. thank you for looking out for others !” Another wrote: “This is why I shop at Costco. They care about their employees and customers. Tison should be commended.”

One person said “Tison for employee of the year 2020.” Another added, “I love this energy. Costco remains the best.” Someone else praised Costco for enforcing their mask policy: “Honestly, if this is how Costco is enforcing, I might need to rejoin. Thanks, Tison!”

Khary Penebaker shared the video and captioned it: “These #COVIDIDIOTS think they’re martyrs & victims, when in reality, they’re just selfish assholes who aren’t used to being told no.” Another user posted, “Tison is a national treasure and must be protected.” Another asked Costco a question: “Hey Costco, how can we thank Tison for standing up to such brutishness while on the job? Are you giving him recognition?”

