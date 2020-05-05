Elon Musk Says Baby With Grimes Is Named X Æ A-12, Sparks Memes

On May 4, Elon Musk announced that his and Grimes’ baby was born, and shortly after that it was a baby boy. In response to a lot of people asking about the baby’s name, Musk gave it: X Æ A-12 Musk. He provided the name of the baby on the thread in which he shared that “Mon & baby all good.”

He didn’t explain the pronunciation or the meaning, and people aren’t sure if he’s serious or joking. He also posted a picture of the baby with some tattoos photoshopped on its face before posting a more traditional newborn photo of the baby in his arms.

Elon Musk has five kids with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, named Damian, Griffin, Xavier, Saxon and Kai. He also had a child named Nevada who died of SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) in 2002. Musk has been dating Canadian musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, since 2018.

The Tesla boss just announced on Friday that he was letting go of all of his “physical possessions” and said he didn’t want to own a house, and just days later two of his California mansions were put on the market.

The Baby Boy’s Name Has Sparked a Lot of Memes on Social Media

The internet has been having fun with the baby’s name, with some trying to figure out what it means and others simply posting some memes. One of the theories is that the boy’s actual name is X Ash Archangel and Musk posted it in code. In linguistics, Æ is known as a ligature, which combines two characters. This one means “ash,” which could be a hint at the boy’s name. Musk “liked” the theory when it was proposed on Twitter.

Others believe that A-12 references the aircraft Lockheed A-12, which is known by its nickname “Archangel.” Many people posted memes about the baby:

Musk Has Come Under Fire for Some of His Latest Tweets During the COVID-19 Pandemic

In addition to tweeting that he would be selling his possessions, the Tesla owner also posted some other more controversial tweets. On April 28, he posted “FREE AMERICA NOW” seemingly in support of the Reopen America movement in light of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. Some states are beginning to reopen and relax their lockdown measures, like Georgia and Texas, while others like Illinois and Virginia are choosing to extend the lockdown until the end of the month.

The opinion is pretty divided, but according to Forbes, the vast majority of Americans are concerned about relaxing the measures too quickly. Public health experts agree and say that easing these restrictions too soon might cause a spike in coronavirus cases.

On May 1, Musk tweeted that the Tesla stock price was too high in his opinion. In just a half-hour, the shares fell nearly 12%, causing many to voice their anger and disappointment at the owner for his actions. The shares rebounded by the end of the day and it closed at a 7.17% decline from opening.

