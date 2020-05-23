Jadon Hayden: Detroit Man Arrested After Video of Him Beating Elderly Person Goes Viral

On May 21, Jadon Hayden was arrested for the assault and battery of an nursing home patient in Detroit after he was linked to a viral video. The incident occurred on May 15 at the Westwood Nursing Center located on the 16500 block of Schaefer Highway, according to a police report obtained by Heavy. Hayden was a patient at the nursing home as well.

The nursing home staff was unaware of the incident between Hayden and the man until seeing the viral video, The Detroit News reported.

Hayden, 20, recorded himself repeatedly punching the 75-year-old man in a bedroom at the Westwood Nursing Center, and it went viral on social media nearly a week later. Once the video went viral, the Detroit Police Department was notified and Hayden was arrested.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

1. Hayden Recorded Himself Beating the Man & It Went Viral on Social Media

The Detroit Police have indicated there has been an arrest in this atrocity. No name, no picture and no indication of the citizenship status of the arrestee. This video will remain pinned here until they offer that information. What are they hiding? pic.twitter.com/Dzs8QYykIv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 21, 2020

The video of Hayden beating the 75-year-old man went viral on social media. One of the people to share the video was actor James Woods. Since sharing it on May 21, his post has been viewed over 3 million times, retweeted almost 30,000 times and commented on over 10,000 times.

In the video, Hayden repeatedly punches the victim in the head while the man is face down on a bed. At one point, Hayden pulls the man off the bed, grabs his camera and shows the victim’s bleeding face. Hayden then repeatedly says to the man “get the f**k off my bed.” The video ends with Hayden using a sheet to wipe the man’s blood off his face.

2. Hayden Was Arrested After the Detroit Police Department Was Notified of the Video

Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again. #ProtectAndServe #OurCommunity — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2020

When the video of Hayden went viral, social media users reached out to the Detroit Police Department to investigate the incident. On May 21, the department tweeted, “Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again.”

Hayden was arrested and is in custody, but the Detroit Police told Heavy that charges have not yet been filed against the suspect. The Detroit Detention Center (DDC) confirmed that Hayden is currently being housed there.

The DDC holds all adult detainees prior to their arraignment for up to 72 hours.

3. Hayden Was Not a Long-Term Resident at the Westwood Nursing Center

A law firm representing the Westwood Nursing Center sent a statement to Click on Detroit. The statement indicated that Hayden was not a long-term resident at the nursing home. Hayden was admitted to the nursing home to undergo rehabilitation and recovery on a temporary basis. It is not clear what rehabilitation and recovery Hayden was admitted for.

According to the media outlet, the law firm said in the statement, “Westwood has been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so. The safety, health, and well-being of our residents remains a top priority of Westwood. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Westwood Nursing Center offers physical, occupational and speech therapy. The nursing center is licensed by the state of Michigan, however the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) clarified that it is not a department facility. In a statement to Click on Detroit, the department said they are “deeply disturbed” by the video and the MDHHS Adult Protective Services assisted in the investigation by collecting information on the suspect.

4. A May 21 Tweet By Donald Trump Was Presumed By Many to Be About the Video

Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

On the evening of May 21, President Donald Trump tweeted, “Is this even possible to believe? Can this be for real? Where is this nursing home, how is the victim doing?”

Although it has not been verified that Trump was speaking about the viral video, many Americans interpreted it that way.

A Twitter user responded to the President’s tweet, “The nursing home is in Michigan @realDonaldTrump and things like this are happening in Pennsylvania and New York as well. Please do something about it! Elder abuse is horrifying!”

Another person replied to Trump, “I posted it early this morning and it broke my heart, thank God it got enough media attention today that I believe the guy got arrested?”

5. Hayden Is a Boxing Fan Who Has Been Linked to Multiple Boxing Gyms

After the video went viral, Hayden was linked to the A-Square Fight Club boxing gym in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The gym posted a statement on its website:

It has come to our attention that someone who claims they are a member of this gym is in the news for some violence. Jaydon IS NOT a member. He has not been to our gym in about 2 years and when there, he would do drop-in visits. Despite what is being circulated on social media, he is NOT a member.

Hayden was also linked to the Norwayne Boxing Gym in Westland, Michigan. In a statement on its website, the gym said:

We are grateful for concerned citizens who reached out to us within the last 24 hours about the YouTube video posting. Please know the issue is in the hands of The Westland Police Department and although this youth is not a current member at our gym, we will assist the authorities fully in their investigation.

Both gyms made it clear that they do not condone the behavior depicted in Hayden’s video.

A day after the incident occurred, Hayden posted a video on YouTube of himself talking about the greatest boxers of all time. The video appears to be recorded in the same room as where the viral video took place.

